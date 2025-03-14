A chocolate bar containing a potentially fatal ingredient is being urgently recalled.

An urgent 'do not eat' warning has been issued after a potentially fatal ingredient contaminated chocolate bars. The recall has seen batches of Lokumella Mini Pistachio Bars pulled from shop floors.

The nutty bars were sold in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between January and March 2025. Customers need to check for product codes 758612 and 758664 on price tickets and receipts to know if they are one of the batches being recalled.

A safety notice published on the stores' websites has information for shoppers who may have purchased the contaminated chocolates. The statement reads: "We are recalling the Lokumella Mini Pistachio Bars due to a safety issue. They contain undeclared milk which could cause an allergic reaction."

If you have one of the batches listed, you can return the item to TK Maxx and Homesense stores. The statement adds: "If you purchased the product and are allergic to milk, please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store."

The retailers have confirmed that anyone affected by the recall will be given a full refund or "a replacement for all affected products".

For further information, customers in the UK can call 01923 473561 or email [email protected] or for those in the Republic of Ireland, call 01 2476126 or email at the same address as above.

The stores recently had to recall 80g bags of Boundless Sour Cream & Onion Chips for the same reason. They were also sold in TK Maxx and Homesense stores, with the affected batches sold between November 2024 and February 2025.

The product codes included in the recall are: 31724, 32424, 34624, 34724. The website states: "We are recalling the Sour Cream & Onion Flavour Chips due to a safety issue. This is due to the presence of undeclared milk within the product."

Again, anyone affected by the recall should stop using them immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store where they will be issued with a full refund or replacement.