Retro chocolate treats - Penguin bars - are making their way into the cake aisle after getting a makeover.

It’s been the mainstay of lunchboxes for decades and now the humble Penguin bar is getting a makeover. The iconic milk chocolate bars filled with biscuit and chocolate cream are the inspiration for the Penguin Milkshake Cake Bars arriving in stores later this month.

Produced by Pladis' manufacturing division McVitie's at their Stockport factory, Penguins first appeared in 1932. The retro wrapper typically has a penguin on the front of it - of course - while the back generally features a joke or "funny fact" printed on it.

Now, shaking up the cake aisle, McVitie’s say they have come up with an “irresistible sweet treat” with the new addition from the iconic brand bringing a fun, fresh and indulgent twist to the beloved Penguin.

Taking inspiration from everybody’s favourite milkshake flavours, the deliciously soft cake bars feature a fluffy sponge generously layered with a creamy strawberry milkshake or chocolate milkshake-flavoured filling, enveloped in a smooth milk chocolate coating.

McVitie’s Penguin Milkshake Cake Bars will launch exclusively in Morrisons | McVitie’s

Cake Brand Manager, at pladis UK&I Zeynep Daghan Erol, said: “We're beyond excited to unveil our new Penguin Milkshake bars! With milkshake flavours trending, we've added the perfect twist to our fun-loving iconic brand. We’re confident this irresistible combo is going to be a hit and cannot wait for our fans and snack lovers to dive in and give them a try!"

So if you're feeling a little p-p-p-peckish, you can p-p-p-pick up the individually wrapped McVitie’s Penguin Milkshake Cake Bars exclusively from Morrisons from March 24 priced at £1.75 for a five-pack. They will then be rolling out market-wide in multiple retailers, convenience stores, and discounters from April 14.

Whether the cake bars will also feature a joke on the back of the pack has yet to be revealed.

The news comes after Brits were told they were eating chocolate biscuits wrong. Specifically, it is the Tim Tam, produced by Arnott's in Australia - that we are consuming incorrectly actually. The Aussie favourites first sold in 1964 and were based on the UK’s very own Penguin ans since then, tongue-in-cheek debates over which is the superior biscuit have raged on.

In case you are wondering, apparently the ‘Tim Tam Slam’ transforms a simple snack into an indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth experience. If you want to give it a go, with either a Tim Tam or a Penguin bar, you need to bite off opposite corners and use the Tim Tam as a straw for your Tea, Coffee, or hot Chocolate.

Sipping your warm beverage through one of the corners will eventually turn the inside irresistibly gooey, so some claim and it is at this point you then “slam” it in your mouth for the ultimate chocolatey hit.