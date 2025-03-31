Government in UK 'Tea Alarm' talks after concept goes viral on social media

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK 'Tea Alarm' could become a reality as newly-formed government department looks into logistics of alert system.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a UK 'Tea Alarm' are causing a stir after the concept recently went viral across social media. Despite the concept being thoroughly debunked, the introduction of a real-life teatime alert is now apparently “in the bag” as a newly formed government body investigates the logistics.

It is understood the UK-wide warning bell to brew up will resemble the videos released on TikTok showing people racing to grab a cuppa when the alarm sounds - or face the consequences. Now, the government has confirmed it is testing the klaxon - set to be sounded in towns, villages and cities across the country - which will be managed by a newly-created ministry, the British Reminiscence Education Watchdog (BREW).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly made-up Minister for Tea, Thomas Leaves, revealed the plan for the daily midday Tea Alarm after the videos emerged online. Mr Leaves said: "In these times of polarisation around the world, this government wants people to be proud of being British again."

"And while we can't afford to do much, we found a shed full of unused air raid sirens the other week and came up with this, which will cost an estimated £94 billion."

The minister confirmed Tea Alarms would be installed alongside bells in thousands of church spires around the country in the coming months. "We see this as a cheap way of imposing national service really," Mr T Leaves added.

"For what could be more British than a cup of tea - preferably served in a Union Jack mug with digestives and the national anthem playing in the background?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a UK-wide Tea Alarm are underway | Canva

A full advertising campaign is set to accompany the rollout of the alarm featuring former A-Team star Mr Tea - who is understood to have changed his name by deed poll for the launch - delivering the line, "Don't be no fool, fool - drink your tea".

However, the Tea Alarm has been slammed by human rights campaigners, who claim the enforced consumption of a brew is "just plain wrong". April Thirst, a spokesperson from the Joint Operation of Knocking Everything (JOKE), said: “What if you don't like tea? I know I much prefer a skinny mocha latte with whipped cream and almond milk."

Business leaders have also condemned the scheme, saying millions of work hours could be lost to tea-induced toilet breaks each year. "This is all we need," said Phil Stirrer, head of the Cuppa Break Initiative (CBI), a business campaign group opposing the plan.

"People will be disappearing from virtual meetings constantly, nipping to the loo. I do love a cup of Earl Grey mind; one sugar."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I also heard they were considering a new bank holiday - Rosie Lee Day - but then realised no one has a clue who she actually is."

Although BREW denied any decisions had been made over punishments for citizens ignoring the alarm, it is understood penalties could include forcing tea-fendents to work in the community, putting the kettle on for the elderly and taking part in educational talks on how long to steep a teabag.