Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved Cadbury chocolate bar originally “aimed at women” is usually only found abroad but it is now back on sale in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chocolate fans are rejoicing as a Cadbury bar, originally “aimed at women” has returned to the UK. The sweet-treat is now normally only available abroad but has recently been spotted in a British store.

Cadbury’s chocolate and wafer Crispello launched back in 2012 The Guardian newspaper wrote at the time that it was “aimed squarely at a female demographic” apparently going for “weight-conscious women who have been shunning chocolate altogether”. The then-owner of Cadbury, Kraft, described the new product as "… a lighter way to enjoy chocolate", marketed under the tagline "a little treat for you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have since disappeared from UK stores with super fans claiming they have had to search the internet to get their hands on their favourite choc. However, with the bars largely only available abroad, acquiring the sought after treat generally doesn’t come cheap.

Cadbury’s chocolate and wafer Crispello launched back in 2012 | Cadbury

Until now, with delighted shoppers coming across Crispellos back on British soil once more in B&M stores - even better, they are priced at just 49p. Listed on the budget store’s website as a ‘Manger’s Special’, they are described as “delicious Dairy Milk chocolate with a crispy centre.”

Sold individually, the 34g bars contain four fingers of light crispies coated in milk chocolate. B&M say they are: “Perfect for sharing or scoffing by yourself!”

Crispello is just the latest Cadbury bar to make a surprise reappearance of late. Last month, eagle-eyed, sweet-toothed shoppers spotted the return of Dairy Milk Cadbury Lamington. The bars, a blend of chocolate, raspberry jam pieces, vanilla and coconut, was again seen in B&M stores priced at just £1 for a 50g bar in a B&M store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chocs have also been reported as on sale at fellow bargain supermarket, Iceland, with a 175g bar available for £3. In February, the the legendary Top Deck bar made a comeback too. A hit with sugary-snack lovers in the late-90s and early-2000s, it offers the best of both worlds with a layer of white chocolate and a layer of milk chocolate.

The same month, a New Zealand favourite was reported to be on sale at B&M as the Perky Nana returned to stores, delighting fans of the Down Under dessert. Billed as a banana-flavoured chew bar covered in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, the bar was described as a "must-try treat" by B&M.

A spokesperson from the British home and garden store said: “Perky Nana's back by popular demand! Grab yours for just £1.25 – all the way from New Zealand! Indulge in this banana-flavoured chew bar, wrapped in luscious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. It's a must-try treat!”