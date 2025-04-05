Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent recall has been issued over Easter eggs which ‘may contain pieces of metal’.

An urgent ‘do not eat’ warning has been issued after it was discovered Easter eggs from a popular chocolate brand ‘may contain pieces of metal’. Tony’s Chocolonely is recalling two Large Hollow Easter Eggs as the products may be unsafe to eat.

The food recall alert issued by Tony's and the Food Standards Agency states there is a "potential presence of metal fragments" in the Tony's Chocolonely Large Hollow Easter Eggs Milk Chocolate 242g and Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt 242g.

The statement released reads: "Tony's Chocolonely is recalling certain batches of its Milk Chocolate Large Hollow Easter Egg and its Caramel Sea Salt Large Hollow Easter Egg products from stores due to the potential presence of metal fragments.

Below are the batch codes and best before dates of the affected eggs:

Tony’s Chocolonely Hollow Milk Caramel Sea Salt Egg 242g - Best before June 2025

Batch codes: L0385D, L0415D, L3244D, L3254D, L3264D, L3274D, L3304D, L3384D, L3394D, L3404D, L3444D, L3454D, L3464D, L3474D

Tony’s Chocolonely Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg 242g - Best before June 2025

Batch codes: L0355D, L0345D, L0315D, L0305D, L3544D, L3534D, L3524D, L3514D, L3484D, L3374D, L3344D, L3334D, L3324D, L3314D, L3234D, L3204D, L3194D, L3184D

If you have bought one of the eggs mentioned, do not eat it. Instead, check if you have bought one of the affected lot codes/best before dates. The warning statement suggests: "You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the batch codes/best before dates for reference at home."

If you have one of the affected eggs, customers can return the item for a full refund or replacement. The Dutch chocolate manufacturers are displaying point of sale notices in all retail stores selling these products. These notices explain to customers why these products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products. For further information, you can visit the Tony’s Chocolonely website.

This is the second recall in a week for the brand after just days ago, chocolate lovers were warned to avoid several batches of another popular treat - as they may contain 'small stones'. Tony's Chocolonely issued a warning to shoppers over batches of large bars of its Dark Almond Sea Salt, and Everything Bar, saying: “We wish this were an April Fools’, but we’d never kid about the quality of our products.”

Anyone who has bought the bars should return it to the supermarket where they purchased it to receive a full refund. The recall affects the two bars with the lot codes 162633, 162614, 163061, 163472, 4331, 4332 and 4333.

The recall applies to Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with best before dates of February 28, 2026, April 2, 2026, and April 22, 2026 and Everything bars with best before dates between November 26 and 28, 2025.