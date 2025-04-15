Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A classic chocolate bar has been given a twist but reviews have been mixed.

A firm favourite among chocolate lovers, the classic Mars bar has really stood the test of time. However, a different version of the sweet treat has appeared on UK shelves and reviews have been somewhat mixed.

To some, the original caramel and nougat snack is perfect as it is, but it has been given a twist and not everyone thinks that’s such a bad thing. Mars Raspberry Smash bar were originally rolled out in Australia, featuring a tangy raspberry nougat, topped with the classic Mars bar caramel layer.

Recently though, it has been spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers in B&M stores across Britain after disappearing from the UK in 2022. The 47g berry bars are priced at £1.29.

Taking to X, the budget retailer announced their arrival saying: “These Mars Raspberry Smash bars have travelled all the way from Australia; and they're worth trying! For just £1.29, you can grab a treat that'll taste unique.”

Posting to their Facebook page, Newfoodsuk, shared a picture of the bar saying: “Raspberry Smash Mars Bars spotted at B&M Stores.” Choc fans were quick to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Andrew James: “These were in ages ago used to buy them all the time then they stopped, soo glad they are back.” This was enough to tempt Dawn Boulton who said: “Need to try one....”

However, not everyone was positive. Jamie Cresswell said: “Had one the other day and was very disappointed.” Mike Wadkins agreed saying: “Been out for years and sadly not good.” Megan Burns-Groves simply added: "Had one not good."

Michael Nolan seemed upset with the variant on a “classic” saying, perhaps tongue-in-cheek: “Stop mucking about with the classics leave our snacks alone, what next... Lemon and lime Twix or Milky bar non alcoholic…”

Posting on their Facebook page, confectionary retailers, Snack Verse, described the bar as a "unique treat". They said: "Meet the Mars Raspberry Smash - a limited-edition twist on the classic! Fluffy raspberry nougat, creamy caramel, and smooth milk chocolate come together for a unique treat."

Here, comments were largely positive, with Emma Louise Tapsell replying: "I really liked this!" And Stephen Dennis agreed, saying: "I tried that one and really liked it."

Some parents even admitted to raiding their children’s chocolate stashes to get their hands on one. A Bee Louise said: "This was absolutely gorgeous. I pinched this when my teen was at her dad’s. Shhhhh, don’t tell her."

She wasn’t alone in her choc theft either, with Sarah Kay also saying: "I’d buy a whole box of these! I pinched it from my kids box. It was delicious"

Mrs bars were first manufactured in Slough in 1932 by Forrest Mars Sr, son of American candy maker Frank C Mars. Other spin-off products include Mars Delight,

Mars Ice Cream bars, Mars Rocks and Mars Planets, to name just a few.