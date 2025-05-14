A Married at First Sight Australia bride has given behind-the-scenes details of exactly how it works when the show producers take over the star’s Instagram pages.

It’s well known by now that it’s written in to participant’s contract that producers will take over their social media profiles while the show is airing in both Aus and the UK. The information was revealed by Ben Walters, who was married to Ellie Dix on season 11 of MAFS Australia, earlier this year. He released a TikTok video in which he revealed six things we didn’t previously know about beloved dating show MAFS as he leaked the contract.

So, that means that this year’s season 12 cast have only just got control of their Instagram’s back as the show only finished airing in the UK earlier this month. But, what we haven’t known until now is exactly how it all works - that is until now because one of the bride’s has given all the tea.

In the days since she got her Insta back, Awhina Rutene has finally confirmed her relationship with co-star Billy Belcher after weeks of dating rumours as well as discussing 'toxic' behaviour she experienced during show - along with where she stands with ex-husband Adrian Araouzou now.

She also gave the details of what happens when producers take over cast member’s socials. She posted a video with the caption: “POV (Point Of View) guess who just got their socials back after six months.” One fan commented and asked her what happened to her, as they said that other cast members have been posting for months and Awhina hasn’t. She explained that she producers had been posting on her behalf - but she hadn’t wanted some things uploaded.

“You send through posts to be posted, and whilst it aired channel 9 sends us options to post. I opted out of most posts, because some weeks were hard for me on the show and I didn’t want to post about it,” she said.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 bride Awhina Rutene has been giving behind-the-scenes details about the show. Photo by Instagram/@_awhinarutene. | Instagram

The fan replied: “Fair enough. Thanks for explaining! Love you & hope you find the happiness you deserve.” Another fan then jumped in and asked: “Do they write the captions or do you get to write them?” to which the TV wife replied: “We chose our captions”, alongside a smiley face.

Adrian and Awhina were one of the most controversial couples from this year’s MAFS Australia. The pair had a very tumultuous relationship as he struggled to accept she was a mum and she didn’t feel like he listened to her or took her feelings in to account. Later on, Adrian was then accused of showing controlling behaviour towards his wife when he told her what to say ahead of a commitment ceremony. Awhina later alleged that Adrian cheated on her during the show, but he denied this.

They managed to stay together, despite their difficulties, and went on to have one of the most confusing Final Vows in the show’s history. They initially mutually decided to end their relationship for good , but then they couldn’t tear themselves away from each other and changed their mind. At the reunion, which was filmed four weeks later, they revealed they had split, however. Awhina also spoke out against the way her TV husband had treated her throughout the experiment at the reunion dinner party.

She is not the only one who doesn’t have much content about MAFS on her social media feed. Sierah Swepstone also barely has any posts on her Instagram page, but she has hit out at people who “caused her harm” on the show, so that explains why. Sierah wrote on her Instagram: “I was silenced in the media because the truth was a liability. The people who caused me harm have controlled the narrative for long enough. I will speak soon."