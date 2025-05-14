A Married At First Sight Australia groom who had a heart attack has spoken about the split-second decision which “saved his life” after he ignored his symtoms for two years.

Tony Mojanovski, aged 53, who appeared on this year’s season 12 of the hit Channel Nine dating show, was admitted to hospital three weeks ago after experiencing ongoing chest pains he could no longer ignore.

The TV groom underwent emergency surgery later the same day, on Thursday April 24, after doctors performed a coronary artery bypass graft to treat the blockage.

Now, as he continues his recovery at home, Tony has spoken about the split-second decision he made on the day he had the heart attack which he said “saved his life”. Speaking to Nine Entertainment, he said he he had gone to the gym but soon started to feel “off.”

He explained: “I wasn’t feeling well, it was kind of like a scratchy feeling – this has been happening to me for a long time, every year or so, but this time I listened to my body and I took myself to the doctor. This was actually a heart attack. So the little symptoms I was feeling in the two years caught up to me.”

That decision to go to the doctors instead of continuing with his workout could have saved the reality star’s life, as the doctor quickly sent him to hospital. He collapsed shortly after arriving there. “I was pretty much on death’s door, because I had a 100 per cent blockage, and then I had a blood clot in there as well,” he said.

Tony Mojanovski, a groom on Married at First Sight Australia season 12. Photo by Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia. | Facebook/Married at First Sight Australia

The doctor sent me to the hospital, and then I started collapsing. It was horrible,” he shared. “That kind of saved my life, doing that.” He also had an important message to other men. “I tell all my friends and a lot of men my age – ‘don’t hide’. If you feel something, go to the doctors and check yourself out,” he urged.

When he was in hospital, Tony was visited by his fellow season 12 groom Ryan Donnelly. At the time, Ryan took to his Instagram to share a photo of him next to Tony's hospital bed, with the pair laughing and clutching each other's hands. Tony said: "We talk every day, pretty much. . . I was talking to him and he was so worried. Then he walked into the hospital and there he was filming me!”

Tony is now taking it easy at home. “It’s not like having a pulled muscle on your leg or your arm. It’s your heart. It takes a little bit longer, plus there’s the stent in there. I’m always a little on edge if I feel something, [but] just take it easy,” he added. “There’s no running or jumping or, you know, riding a bike for an hour. It’s a four to six week recovery process, so that’s where I’m at.”

The star said he was extremely thankful to all the healthcare workers who helped him. ﻿"Those doctors are amazing, the nurses in hospital, even my local GP – he's an actual ex heart surgeon and he saw the symptoms and sent me straight up to hospital, so thank God for him too."

Tony was paired with DJ and wedding MC Morena Farina, aged 57, during his time on the show. But, their marriage crumbled after she didn’t appreciate him returning to his home for “Tony time”, leaving her alone in their shared apartment.