MAFS Australia may be over for 2025, but Married at First Sight UK is still to come - and the first details have been released about it by one of the show’s experts.

The 10th series of the hit E4 dating will be on our screens before we know it - which is fantastic news for those of us (myself included) who are mourning the end of this year’s Aussie version and need the gap it has left filling as soon as possible.

As the release date approaches, the show’s beloved relationship expert Mel Schilling has given the first details of this year’s UK cast, not long after her fellow expert Paul Carrick Brunson revealed that the series is already part way through filming. The pair match the couples alongside Charlene Douglas.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan at the BAFTA awards on Sunday (May 11), Mel said: "We're in the middle of filming it [MAFS UK] right now, it's all happening." She then described the upcoming season as "authentic, relatable, surprising". When asked if she could choose a favourite couple from this year’s line-up, which has yet to be revealed, she said: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do. I do have quite a few favourites this year."

Mel, who is a relationship expert on both the British and Australian version of the show, also revealed which version she prefers - and the answer is the UK. When asked by Cosmo to choose between the two, she said: “I’ve got to say UK. In all honesty, I love it. I absolutely love it here.”

In another interview with Heat, she was asked what the main difference is between the Australian and UK cast. The TV star said: “A lot of people find that the Aussies are more unfiltered.” She went on: “But, you know what I find? I feel like I’m getting so much more of that real authentic openness from the Brits.”

Mel Schilling will return as a relationship expert for Married at First Sight UK series 10 in 2025. | Matt Monfredi ltd/Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK experts Paul C. Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Melanie Schilling. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

When will Married at First Sight UK series 10 air?

The new series of Married at First Sight will air later in the year. The two most recent series, series 8 and 9, both aired in mid-September, so it’s likely that series 10 will also air ar around the same time.

The show also begins on a Monday, in 2023 it was on Monday September 18 and in 2024 it was on Monday September 16, so we would guess that the new 2025 series will air on Monday September 15.

Judging by previous airing patterns, we expect the launch episode will be at 9pm on that day on E4, followed by regular episodes every Monday to Thursday in the same time slot. In recent years, series have lasted for two months, and we have no reason to think series 10 will be any different, so it will run until mid-November.

Channel 4 hasn’t officially announced the air date for series 10 yet, but when they do we’ll update this page.

Who is in the Married at First Sight series 10 cast?

No details about this year’s cast has been announced by Channel 4 yet either, but as we know the show is filmed months in advance and that means we also know the 2025 MAFS UK brides and grooms will have already been decided. Again, we’ll bring you cast information as soon as we have it.

Married at First Sight series 1 to 9 are available to watch now on Channel 4 on demand.