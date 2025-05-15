Married at First Sight Australia may be over for another year, and bonds and breaks are now becoming deeper between not only the 2025 cast members but also the 2024 stars too.

MAFS Aus has finished for this year, but in many ways the drama has only just begun - with some cast members making it very clear who they do and do not like among their cast mates. Let’s just say, it’s getting ugly.

The public spats don’t just involved MAFS 2025 cast either, their 2024 stars are also getting involved and picking their friends and foes. You’ll never guess who’s best friends and who are foes. . .

