The trailer has dropped for the forthcoming series of Love Island and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The new Love Island 2025 trailer has dropped and if it's anything to go by, fans of the show are in for a treat. In the trailer, Love Island host Maya Jama is seen in a boardroom called Love Island HQ and in the trailers, says: “Right, this year Love Island needs something bigger, something bolder.

“I want ideas.”

When one person round the boardroom table asks Maya the question: “Move it to the Isle Of Wight?,” another person answers:”What if we turn it into a musical?” Maya replies by asking why.

Maya then replies “Never!” after somebody says in Japanese: “Love Island, on ice?” Maya Jama looks discontented at all the suggestions, pushes the paper off her desk and says “No!”

Maya goes on to say that “This year I want more drama, more bombshells, more break-ups, more make-ups.

“I want more twists. I want more twists than ever.”

Following the release of the Love Island trailer, one fan wrote: “Give them alcohol then. Like the good old days. And don't set up conversations,” whilst another said: “Movie night needs to come back,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Ekin Su, who appeared on the last series of Love Island All Stars also left a comment and wrote: “Go on!” followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

When does Love Island 2025 start?

There is no official start date for Love Island 2025, there are rumours that it could begin on either Monday, June 2 or Monday, June 9th, on ITV2 and ITVX. When one fan asked “When is it starting?” followed by three heart emojis, ITV said: “more info coming soon 👀🤐.”

Who are the rumoured Love Island 2025 contestants?

There are no confirmed Love Island 2025 contestants but one name that has been mentioned is recruitment adviser Michelle Roscoe who could be the show’s first trans contestant. The Sun first reported about Michelle’s possible involvement and said: “Love Island is always looking to evolve and move with the times when it comes to its contestants.”

“They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her. She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant.

“The Love Island casting process takes a long time and thousands try and get themselves a place on the show each series, so the competition is fierce. If Michelle makes the cut it would be a huge moment for Love Island but nothing has been decided yet.”

Another rumoured name tipped to appear in Love Island 2025 is TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise who recently appeared in Celebrity Big Brother. Before she joined the cast of CBB in April, Ella Rae Wise had recently split up with fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar.

Kodie Murphy is another rumoured name to be entering the villa and if you think Kodie Murphy’s name sounds familiar, you’d be correct. He made a very brief appearance in the show during the 2023 series and made a TikTokvideo in which he referenced that “Love Island made the call again”.