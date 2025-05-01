Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have confirmed their relationship with a public show of affection for the first time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester City defender, 27, was seen cuddling and kissing the Love Island host, 30, during a Baller League match at the Copper Box Arena in East London. At one point, Dias even playfully bit the back of her neck as they stood pitch side.

The couple had reportedly been keeping their relationship private until now. A video obtained by the Sun captured the pair hugging behind the goal in a bunker. Dias was seen pulling Maya in for a hug, kissing her cheek, and gently rubbing her back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the tabloid newspaper, a source said: “Maya and Ruben seemed very close, very loved up and were clearly very comfortable with each other. They were chatting to others around them but gravitated back to each other. They seem very happy with each other.”

This is the first time the couple have been seen together in public since their relationship began, following Maya’s split from rapper Stormzy last summer. There have been reports of the pair being seen together recent months, sparking questions about exactly how long they have been dating for.

Maya was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with the Man City defender at the end of last year, dining together at Sa Capella in Ibiza, Spain. The pair didn’t post any photos together on social media, but a blurry snap taken by another diner showed the pair with another of Maya’s friends.

Rumours of their relationship were first ignited at MTV EMAs in November last year. Having both attended the event in Manchester, the pair immediately followed one another on social media. It’s thought that this is when they first began speaking to one another - but when they made it official is anyone’s guess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Island presenter was formerly dating rapper Stormzy, with the pair having two attempts at their relationship. They first started dating in 2014, before splitting up five years later; in August 2023 they gave it another go, but “called it quits” in July last year, with a joint statement confirming their separation.

The statement said: “We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup. But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends.”

Dias is thought to be better off financially than Stormzy - although both have so much money that it probably doesn’t even matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Capital Xtra, Stormzy has a net worth of £26m, with a property portfolio, supercars and a share in AFC Croydon. By contrast, with his massive salary from Man City and various brand deals, Dias has an estimated net worth of £42.5m - or so claims Salary Sport.