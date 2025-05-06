Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new series of Celebs Go Dating is being filmed right now and will air next year - and there’s a new filming location and an exciting cast list.

Once again, unattached famous faces will be signing up to the Celebrity Dating Agency in the hope of finding true love. But, there’s going to be a big twist for the new series.

The agency is based in London, and until now this is where the celebs have had all of their dates, but in 2025 they’ll be heading off on a foreign trip in a luxurious exotic location - and it is said to be the Spanish island Ibiza, known for plenty of sun, sea and parties.

An insider told The Sun: "The destination has yet to be confirmed, but it looks set to be a holiday destination where all sorts of wild antics take place - and it's sure to shake things up. Of course, how wild things get will depend on exactly what celebs sign up to take part, and that's yet to be revealed. But fans will just be thrilled that the programme is returning this year."

The 2025 season of the hit reality show, which will air later this year, will be the 14th for the series which sees celebrities paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections.

Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson, who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), and Anna Williamson are all expected to return - as is receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.

It was announced back in Novemer that the show would be back for a 2025 season - however an exact air date is yet to be announced. The series continues to be hugely popular, with the most recent season, which included MAFS star Ella Morgan and former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, becoming the second most-watched show on Channel 4 streaming in September.

Morgan met Alex Ali during the show and the pair dated for several months before splitting in December. Flanagan, meanwhile, caused a star by admitting part way through the process that she had a boyfriend - footballer Robbie Talbot - who she is still with.

It’s been revealed by The Sun that multiple single stars are hoping to try their luck at the dating agency this year. Model, TV personality and ex-beauty queen Christine McGuinness was due to get herself back on the dating scene via the show, three years after her split from comedian Paddy McGuinness, but she decided to pull out after jetting off to Ibiza. She said she thought it was “too soon” to be dating so publicly.

Love Island and recent Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes was supposedly due to take Christine’s place - but bosses have now decided against signing him as filming for the series is already well underway.

Keep reading, however, to find out the all the celebs who are putting themselves in the hands of the experts in 2025.

'Celebs Go Dating' relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson (centre) and Anna Williamson (right) dating agency receptionist Tom Read Wilson (left). Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Jon Lee

S Club 7 member Jon Lee. Photo by Instagram/@mrjonathanlee82. | Instagram/@mrjonathanlee82.

S Club 7 member and theatre performer Jon Lee is hoping to find love on the show. In August 2010 Jon gave an interview to the Gay Times magazine in which he publicly revealed his sexuality. He has kept his relationship status private over the years, but now he’s putting his romantic life in front of the cameras.

Jon told MailOnline: 'I'm absolutely rubbish at dating. My dating life is very bleak. So, I'm happy to put my trust into the agent's professional hands. Fingers crossed we have a good time!'

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona was left fearing for her life after a horrifying car crash in her £200,000 Lamborghini last week | Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Former Atomic Singer Kerry Katona is ready to move on and find new love, about five months after her split from former fiancé Ryan Mahoney over a "breach of trust" after six years togeyther, and also four months after her supposedly split from celebrity chef Jameson Stocks.

According to Jameson, Kerry was keen to keep their romance a secret in hopes of securing a place on Celebs Go Dating, with E4 producers reportedly offering her a lucrative deal.

The reality star knows how Celebs Go Dating works as she has been on the show before. She last appeared in 2019 and is hoping it’ll be second time lucky this time around. She told The Sun: “I'm so excited to be back at the agency. At the moment, I am just learning who I am. I always seem to change my whole persona for whoever I am with for their needs instead of prioritising my own. I can't wait to see Anna and Paul again and get to meet Dr Tara, and see what they have in store for me.”

Louis Russell

Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. Photo by Instagram/@louis_russell. | Instagram/@louis_russell

Model Louis Russell is known for appearing on not one, but two seasons of saucy Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle. He failed to find a lasting romance either time he appeared on the show, so he’s hoping to find it with the help of the celebrity dating agency.

Louis told MailOnline: 'I'm really excited to join the agency - it feels like a fresh start for me in dating. I'm ready to move away from hookups and focus on finding a real partner.'

Olivia Hawkins

Fans have already admitted ring walker Olivia Hawkins is giving off "main character energy". Could she make it all the way to final and win? | ITV

Olivia rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant on the ninth series of the ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2023. She returned for All Stars earlier this year, but true love didn’t blossom for her during either stay in the villa.

She’s also an actress with minor credits in shows like Top Boy and EastEnders, as well as No Time To Die and music videos for Tom Zanetti and Craig David.

Olivia told MailOnline: “I'm excited to be joining the agency. I've been a fan of the show for a long time. It will be nice for the public to see a more vulnerable, open side to me.”

Mark Labbett

Mark Labbett | ITV

The Chase star Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast, will be joining the agency a year after he split from presenter Hayley Palmer, who he broke up from in May 2014 just days after their one year anniversary.

Mark also previously split with nurse ex-wife Katie in 2020 after seven years of marriage and continue to co-parent their son, Lawrence. He told the MailOnline: “I'm a bit nervous about doing this because it is outside my comfort zone but, at the same time, it's an opportunity to do something I wouldn't normally do and let's face it, it's a chance to meet and date interesting women, what more could I want?”

Sam Prince

Made in Chelsea star Sam Prince. Photo by Instagram/SamJPrince. | Instagram/SamJPrince

Made in Chelsea (MIC) star Sam Prince has signed on to the series as a last-minute addition, according to MailOnline. He previosuly dated MIC co-star Yasmine Zweegers, Lottie Moss and Inga Valentina, but now that romance has come to an end he’s said to want some expert help with his dating life.

An insider told the Mail: "Sam is the perfect contestant for Celebs Go Dating. He's had a string of failed relationships and now as he reaches his late 20s, he's keen to learn the error of his ways. There have certainly been situations that Paul will need to analyse and hopefully give Sam the necessary feedback he needs to grow."

When we find out the exact release date for this year’s series, we’ll reveal it here. It’s likely these famous faces are checking in to the Celebrity Dating Agency any time now, and will go on dates throughout the summer. We’ll then see their romantic journeys play out on screen from late summer onwards.