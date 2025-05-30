They were a fan favourite couple from Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle - but it’s all over for Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell.

The pair were one of only two couples who remained together after meeting on the saucy dating show - but they’ve called it quits after a year and a half together, and it seems the distance between them became too much.

He lives in Kent, United Kingdom, while she is from Los Angeles, California. But, this didn’t stop them making their relationship official once they left the show. It took the pair at least 15 hours to travel between LA and London, but they posted on their socials to show they made the journey backwards and forwards frequently and were very committed to each other.

But,fans became suspicious the pair had gone their separate ways after noticing that Charlie and Katherine had both removed tagged posts of each other from their Instagram and TikTok pages. Then earlier today, Friday May 30, Katherine took to to her Instagram Stories to confirm the news of the break-up.

“Hey Instagram, Charlie and I want to share that after a year and a half together - starting from our meeting on Too Hot to Handle and trying hard to navigate a long distance relationship - we decided to part separate ways at this time,” she wrote.

She went on to say that their decision had been “mutual” and there was “no drama” between them. She added: “It’s rooted in love and a mutual respect for each other and our next chapters. We are grateful for the memories and growth we experienced together, and we will always care deeply for one another.

Too Hot to Handle couple Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell have split up after 18 months together. Photo by Instagram/@katherine_laprell. | Instagram/@katherine_laprell

The TV star concluded: “As we part ways, we wish nothing but the best for each other and do not regret any of our lovely times together.” She also gave thanks to everyone who has supported them, saying “this hasn’t been easy to deal with and so we appreciate your kindness.”

Over on his Instagram Stories, Charlie re-shared the statement from his ex and added one of his own. He said: “I just wanted to thank everyone for the kind messages. These last two years have been a huge part of my self discovery and I’m so grateful for everything that I’ve been through, including everything that doesn’t get shared.”

Charlie and Katherine met on from season six of THTH which aired in August 2024. Last summer, as the show was airing, the pair revealed they were still together by posting a video of Charlie jokingly getting down on one knee - all to ask LaPrell to be his girlfriend.

Since then, they had posted many loved up photos and videos, including photos from their first couple photoshoot, a get ready with me video as they prepared to attend London Fashion Week in September, and also a cute compliation of shots from their FaceTime calls as they navigate the almost 6,000 miles between them.

At the beginning of the year, Katherine posted a video of her and Charlie on a Facetime call on Instagram and captioned it “Distance is hard but loving you is easy.” She added that there’s “beauty in long distance”. Charlie, who is a singer, even credited his ex with being his muse. Some of these posts are still visible on their pages and they both still follow each other at the time of writing, on the afternoon of Friday May 30.

The news of the split has come as a shock to fans as Katherine spoke about Charlie in a recent White Fox podcast interview about a week ago. She said: “Sorry if I’m outing you Charlie, but freaking long distance is tough.”

Fans are sad to learn that they are no longer together. Commenting on Katherine’s most recent Instagram post, which was a selfie posted just days before her podcast interview, they shared their heartbreak. “Makes me sad I loved them together,” one person said. Another added: “Long distance is tough ! At least they tried,” alongside a crying face emoji.