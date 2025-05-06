Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell has signed up to Celebs Go Dating to look for love on reality TV again - but could he have already found it with either Olivia Hawkins and Bri Balram?

Model Louis Russell is known for appearing on not one, but two seasons of saucy Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle (THTH).

The series sees a group of singles who normally priortise the physical side of relationships put together in a sun-soaked villa. Once there, where they are asked to abstain from all forms of physical contact.

Instead, they must see if they can build genuine connections - all under the close eye of an AI cone called Lana. If they succeed, they’ll be rewarded, but if they give in to their physical desires than there are consequences.

Louis first appeared on season 5, and then returned for season 6. On both occasions, he broke his fair share of Lana’s rules but failed to find a lasting romance either time. So, he was said to be hoping to find it with the help of the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating - which is being filmed right now and will be shown on screens this summer.

Louis previously told MailOnline: “I'm really excited to join the agency - it feels like a fresh start for me in dating. I'm ready to move away from hookups and focus on finding a real partner.”

But, he’s said to have potentially already found romance - with not one, but two of his previous co-stars. He’s been romantically linked to both Olivia Hawkins and Bri Balram - but is he dating either of them? Here’s all you need to know.

Is Louis Russell dating Bri Balram?

Bri Balram and Louis Russell met on season 6 of Too Hot to Handle in 2024, but they didn’t date during the show. She enjoyed a romance with Demari Davis, and the pair even became an official couple during their time on the show. At the end of the season, they were voted winners by their co-stars, which didn’t include Louis as Lana had already asked him to leave by then due to his candalous behaviour. They were then awarded the prize money - which ended up being $100,000 (around £80,000).

Bri and Demari were together for several months post-show, but they split earlier this year. Then, Bri and Louis were reunited on the Netflix competition series Battle Camp, which aired last month. Viewers pointed out their flirty behaviour, which included the pair sharing a bed.

They then sparked further romance rumors after they were both eliminated in the fifth episode and Bri said: “Winning the money would have obviously been wonderful, but I’m actually really stoked that I get to leave with Louis. We will take our story elsewhere.” Louis also said that being eliminated with her made the trip home less lonely.

Louis later confirmed their relationship status to Tudum. “Me and Bri are on good terms. We’re not dating or anything like that. But when we see each other, it’s good vibes. It always will be. Me and her are sweet,” he said.

The pair have continued their friendship. Bri posted a video of them together on her Instagram on Tuesday April 29 with the caption: “When the Menace reunites with the Princess.” In the comments section he wrote: “Princess it’s the right word.”

Is Louis Russell dating Olivia Hawkins?

Olivia Hawkins, who appeared on Love Island in 2023 and Love Island: All Stars earlier this year, is one of the famous faces who is looking for love on this year’s Celebs Go Dating.

The pair have apparently “grown close” during filming, according to MailOnline. They are said to have broken show rules by being “all over each other” while the cast are currently filming in Ibiza.

The point of the show is for celebrities to go on dates with regular members of the public, but they are reported to be more interested in each other.

A TV insider told the publication: “Olivia and Russell are all over each other. It's only been days since filming for Celebs Go Dating started in Ibiza but they're already so close.

“They are very much each other's types and the attraction was instant, it's just not ideal for producers. The show has become famous for celebrities hooking up instead of forming long-lasting relationships with the contestants, which is the whole point.”

The pair have not spoken publicly about their relationship, but on Sunday (May 4), Olivia shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast as they filmed the show, including a photo of her and Louis together.