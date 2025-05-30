Singles got more than they bargained for on Netflix’s latest dating show, Sneaky Links, but did any of them find lasting love?

Hosted by former Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match contestant Chloe Veitch, the show saw six singles check into a roadside hotel with the hopes of finding true love. . . but they weren’t expecting to be confronted with their ‘sneaky link’ AKA the person their casual hook up.

Guided by Chloe and relationship Spicy Mari, they They’ll were asked to explore whether their casual connection could actually be the one or was just standing in the way of them finding the one. Along the way, new guests were invited to check in to the motel - partly to be new potential partners for those who realised their sneaky link would never be anything more and partly to test those who commited to one person.

In the end, none of the original sneaky link pairings - Manny and Samira, Angelique and Travis, Avery and Colt, Nicole S. and Brandon, Zoe and Kyle, and Nicole V. and Logan - checked out as a couple. At the end of the season, however, several pairings who had developed a romance throughout the show left motel together.

They were Avery and Manny, Zoe and Travis and Kelsey and Colt. But, are any of them still together today in the real world? Keep reading to find out all we know.

The cast of Netflix dating show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark. Photo by Instagram/@kelsey.tomlin. | Instagram/@kelsey.tomlin

Are Sneaky Links couple Avery and Manny still together?

They had each explored other connections - Manny had also had an interest in Nicole V. which led Avery to consider a connection with Brandon but, in the end, 26-year-old tech recruiter Avery Wadbrook and travel nurse Manny Garcia, also aged 26, said they wanted to be together outside of the motel.

Manny said: “I’ve walked in with a sneaky link mindset. I’ve always had trouble committing, and now I think the relationship I’ve established with Avery has allowed me to grow. I’m like ‘no, don’t be scared of it. Just take a risk. I feel good and I’m finally feeling excited about something. For me and Avery, I think the world is our oyster.”

Last night (Thursday May 29), the pair took to their respective Instagram pages to confirm they are still together. Posting a carousel of images of the pair together, which showed them celebrating important milestones such as Valentine’s Day and enjoying trips together, Avery wrote: “ Time flies when ur having fun!! (Mostly) can’t believe I met u a whole year ago.”

Manny also shared a photo of the two of them together and captioned it: “Cat is out of the bag!!”. Their relationship confirmation was met with delight by co-stars and fans alike. Host Chloe wrote: “I wanna invite to the wedding”. Fellow sneaker linker Lulu Williams said: “Love this and y’all so much.” Kelsey Tomlin said: “Our happy ending.”

Speaking to Manny, expert Spicy Mari joked: “It only took kidnapping you for a month in 120 degree weather, isolation from all media and entertainment, going through tough activities, challenges, sessions, and almost losing her . . . to realize you needed to leave your sneaking linking behind. Piece of cake.”

Are Sneaky Links couple Zoe and Travis still together?

Zoe Martin, a 29-year-old fashion brand owner, and Travis Arenas, a 31-year-old account executive, kept coming back to each other throughout their stay in the motel even though they did also consider other possible partners. So, when it came to the finale they chose to be together and take their romance out in to the real world.

At the time, Zoe said: "I think it's nice to experience each other outside of everyone else and all the other couples and all the other tests and challenges. Of course, there will be other tests and challenges, but it'll be nice to have a focus point right now."

The pair appear to still be together, but they have not actually officially confirmed it. However, they still follow each other on Instagram and have been commenting sweet messages on each other’s most recent posts. In his post about his time on the show, which included a carousel of images which featured all of the cast, Travis chose a photo of himself and Zoe to the the first photo.

When a fan commented “Travis and Zoe forever” on the post he replied with two love heart emojis. To add to the drama, Colt has posted a video on his TikTok showing a private message conversation between him and Angelique which seems to suggest that Zoe and Travis are engaged.

Many fans have commented asking for the pair to confirm their current relationship status, so hopefully they give viewers what they want soon. We’ll update this page when they do.

Are Sneaky Links couple Kelsey and Colt still together?

Colt Fason, a 32-year-old sales consultant, had a love triangle with Kelsey Tomlin, a 24-year-old fashion website manager, who was a late check-in, and 30-year-old law student Angelique.

He spent much of the season going backwards and forwards between the two women but ultimately, at the series finale, Colt told Kelsey he loved her and they left as a couple.

The pair are definitely not still together today, however. Colt revealed during an interview with Swoon, that the pair broke up a few weeks after leaving the motel, stating that returning to the real world was what caused their separation. However, he has said they are still on good terms and occasionally see each other around in their native Nashville.

But, on his Instagram Stories today (Friday May 30), responding to the many fans who were asking about his current relationship status with Kelsey, he cryptically said: “I think there’s some reasoning that we need to add so that will be a whole new thing, a whole different thing so stay tuned.” He hasn’t yet given context to that statement.

It certainly seems there’s no love lost between either Colt and Kelsey or Colt and Angelique. Over on her Instagram Stories, Anqelique accused Colt of “gaslighting” her and “lying and playing in her face”. Kelsey has also posted a screenshot of her and Angelique sat together during the show on her main grid along with the caption: “Turns out we weren’t the problem.” She replied: “It wasn’t us at all”. There’s also been plenty more shade thrown about amongst the women and Colt on their Instagram and TikTok pages.

Will there be a sneaky Links season 1 reunion?

Fans are calling out for a reunion episode of the show to be filmed today so that they can find out all the up-to-date tea about what is - or isn’t - happening between the cast and exactly what happened between them when they left the motel.

They’ve all been pretty open on their Instagram pages about the fact the show was filmed a year ago, and it seems like a lot has happened in the last 12 months. Just looking at the couples who left together we know there seems to be one very messy break-up and one possible engagement, so a reunion episode would be sure to provide plenty of drama.

When a fan commented on a video of Zoe with cast mates Angelique and Samira Valentina on Tuesday (May 27), and asked if there would be a reunion, Samira replied: “We don’t know yet”.

Netflix hasn’t commented one way or the other yet, so fans can hope. We’ll update this page when we know one way or the other.

A brand new title is being added to Netflix's collection of hugely successful dating shows - Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Will there be a season 2 of Sneaky Links?

Netflix is also yet to speak out on whether or not there will be a second season of Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark. But, considering it has been very well received by viewers we’re assuming there will be one.

Many of the cast members, along with host Chloe have posted in their pride that the show ranked in the top 10 shows in the US in the days after it was released. So, with that level of success, we’d be suprised if there wasn’t a season two.

It’s quite possible that Netflix could film a second season later this year, so we could even expect to see season two on our screens in May 2026. When the streamer confirms one way or the other we’ll let you know here.