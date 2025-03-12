Ahead of Perfect Match season 3, let’s remind ourselves which couples won the title in seasons 1 and 2.

Perfect Match is one of Netflix’s most successful, and dramatic, dating shows. It does what it says on the tin - taking singles from the streamer’s other reality shows and giving them a chance to find their perfect match while living in a luxury villa in Mexico.

Relationships are, of course, tested - in the form of physical and mental challenges the couples must complete together and also in the form of other potential matches being introduced in to the villa.

The contestants are all fan favourites from other shows from the Netflix universe. Some have tried to find love before on the likes of Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, Sexy Beasts and Dated and Related, while others are new to the reality dating scene specifically, having previously appeared on shows such as The Circle, The Mole and The Trust: A Game Of Greed.

There’s a lot of kissing, partner swapping, break-ups, make-ups, and tears. Oh, and those who aren’t coupled up have to move out of the villa to allow someone else to move in. It’s brutal. But, at the end of the season, the couples who are still together are in with a chance of being crowned ‘the perfect match’ and winning an all-expenses paid holiday. Their fellow housemates decide who will win by each casting a vote.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Perfect Match have been a hit with viewers, both entering into the platform’s top 10 most watched. So, it’s no surprise that season 3 will be coming later this year - as announced during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion by newly engaged couple Ollie Sutherland and Amber ‘AD’ Smith, who each appeared on separate seasons of Love Is Blind but met while on Perfect Match season 3.

While we wait for the third season to air, and to see Ollie and AD’s love story unfold, let’s remind ourselves of who won seasons 1 and 2 and find out if any of the couples from either season are still together.

Season 1

Who won Perfect Match season 1?

Perfect Match season 1 winners Dom Gabriel and Too Hot to Handle Georgia Hassarati, from The Mole and Too Hot to Handle respectively. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The winners of Perfect Match season 1 were The Mole star Dom Gabriel and Too Hot to Handle’s Georgia Hassarati. The pair connected midway through the show, after his relationship with another Too Hot to Handle star, Francesca Farago, ended.

They went on to win the show - much to their surprise as another couple Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow had become engaged on their final date before voting began, but more on that later.

They were awarded a trip away together after being declared ‘the perfect match’, but the distance between them in the real world meant they weren’t able to take it, and they also broke up a short time after filming for the show ended in 2022. In fact, they had broken up before the show actually landed on Netflix in 2023.

Dom lives in Canada, while Georgia is from Australia, so there’s literally an ocean between them. At the time, Dom told Tudum: “We kept in communication, we tried our best, but I think it just became too much and we just decided to focus on ourselves . . . We don’t know what the future holds. If in the future, we meet back up together and that connection is still strong, then it’s meant to be and it’s there.”

Georgia said that Dom is a “lovely guy” and she wished him “all the best”. The couple never did get back together, and Dom returned to Perfect Match the following year for a second chance at love. Sadly, he failed to find a connection and left the villa after just a few days. It appears that, as of March 2025, he’s still single. Georgia, meanwhile, is rumoured to be dating Gossip Girl and Tell Me Lies actor Thomas Doherty.

Are any of the other Perfect Match season 1 couples still together?

In one word, no. As previously mentioned, Joey and Kariselle got engaged during their final date and it seemed like the first Perfect Match wedding could be on the cards, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The duo had dated prior to reuniting on Perfect Match, so their engagement wasn’t quite as quick as it may appear. The Circle’s Joey got down on one knee and popped the question to Sexy’s Beast’s Kariselle, but maybe their fellow contestants knew something they didn’t by still not voting for them as ‘the perfect match’.

Perfect Match season 1 winners Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati (left) and Perfect Match season 2 winners Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones (right). Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

After their break-up, Joey told Tudum that while his relationship with Kariselle was “perfect” in paradise, it couldn’t contend with the real world after they went home. “You live in different places, you’re trying to get on the same page with each other,” Joey explains. “I think that both of us really respected each other enough to be able to walk away from the situation and really give each other time, distance, space.”

The pair have since kept their romantic lives private, so it’s not known if either of them are in relationships right now. But, Kariselle has caused a stir by posting photos of herself on Instagram with two Love is Blind alums in recent weeks; Leo Braudy from season 7 and Damien Powers from season 1.

There were three other couples in the Perfect Match season 1 final; Love is Blind’s Shayne Jansen and Too Hot to Handle’s Chloe Veitch, Too Hot to Handle’s Izzy Fairthorne and Love is Blind’s Bartise Bowden and Love is Blind’s Lauren 'LC' Chamblin and The Circle’s Nick Uhlenhuth. None of them are still together.

Who won Perfect Match season 2?

Perfect Match season 2 winners, Too Hot to Handle stars Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The winners of Perfect Match season 2 were Too Hot to Handle stars Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones. They didn’t meet prior to Perfect Match, which was filmed in 2023 and aired in 2024, however, as they appeared on separate seasons.

The pair were surprise winners of the show, having only just met when they were sent on the last date together ahead of the final. So, the newest couple won the show, but they didn’t last in the real world - though they did try.

They actually took their winners holiday together, with Christine calling Nigel her "person" in video footage recorded on the trip, adding that she "manifested him" her entire life. They continued to dated on and off for nine months after filming finished, but they are now no longer together.

Christine told Tudum: "Neither of us were in the right headspace, but our hearts wanted to give it a shot." She also added the pair both had separate traumas they needed to work on for themselves before they could commit to a relationship.”

Neither of them have posted publicly about their private life on their social media, so it’s not known if they are currently in a relationship.

Are any of the other Perfect Match season 2 couples still together?

Sadly for any hopeless romantics, none of the Perfect Match season 2 couples are still together either. There were four other couples in the final; Too Hot to Handle’s Elys Hutchinson and Bryton Constantin from Squid Game: The Challenge, Tolú Ekundare of The Trust: A Game Of Greed fame and Dated and Related’s Chris Hahn, Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier and Dated and Related’s Kaz Bishop, and Too Hot to Handle’s Stevan Ditter and Dated and Related’s Alara Taneri.

Stevan and Alara were arguably the strongest couple as they remained together throughout, and fans were hopeful of their relationship lasting post-show. But, again, distance got in the way as she lives in Wales, UK, and he’s from California, US.

Speaking to Tudum after their split, Stevan said the distance between them and lack of communication made things difficult for their relationship and so they broke up. "We just really weren’t able to speak. By the time I was waking up, she was going to bed,” he explained. “I am not always on my phone like people think that I am. I barely post on social media, so it just didn’t work out in that sense,” he said.

Fans also had high hopes for Kaz and Micah. They experienced ups and downs in their relationship when Kaz allowed his head to be turned by both Holly and Christine, but before the final he dumped Christine in favour of reuniting with Micah when he realised how much he missed her.

"We’re not together. Our relationship stayed in Mexico where it was meant to live … and die,” Micah confirmed to Tudum at the time. “I definitely don’t regret spending my time with him. There was a lot of drama and turmoil, but also a lot really great and fun moments that I’m really happy I experienced. He’s just not the person for me.”

Another couple who also seemed to have promise were Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey and Love is Blind’s Jessica Vestal. The pair seemed smitten with each other, but then another contestant - Too Hot to Handle’s Melinda Berry - claimed Harry had kissed her and Jessia promptly ended their relationship they both left the villa.

The pair did reunite after the show had finished filming, in late summer/early autum of 2023, but they did ultimately split a short time later.