Sneaky Links star Kelsey has hit back at the criticism from Colt’s mum that her dress wasn’t modest enough.

It’s fair to say that Kelsey Tomlin, 24, and Colt Fason, 32, had a messy relationship on Netflix’s newest dating show. First, there was the fact that he was also interested in Angelique.

This led to controversial scenes as Colt continued to date both women at the same time as he went back and forth between them for most of the season - particularly when the men were all tasked with preparing a meal for their favourite woman and Colt decided to serve food to both of his love interests.

But, one of the most jaw-dropping scenes came towards the end of the season when Colt had finally decided that he wanted to be with Kelsey. To help each of the couples decide if they wanted to be together in the real world, they each introduced their potential new partner to a loved one.

In Colt’s case, it was his mum, Maricela. After she met Kelsey, she was left alone with her son and told him: “I’ve always been modest and I want you to teach that other person to be a little bit modest too.” When Colt asked if that meant she didn’t like Kelsey’s outfit - a a blue and cream striped figure-hugging, thigh length, halterneck dress - she replied: “I did not like her outfit.”

On X, viewers were outraged by the comment. One said: “Colt’s mom saying she wanted someone more modest for colt is funny as hell. Have you not seen your son in action? Absolutely 0 modesty there mam.” Another wrote: “Colt's mom sucks, just like him. Kelsey's outfit was cute af and it was the most modest outfit i've seen in that show.”

Now, fashion website manager Kelsey has had her say on Maricela’s comments - and she also didn’t miss an opportunity to throw some serious shade at her ex Colt, who she had a very dramatic break-up with.

Speaking on the Reality Receipts podcast she questioned what Maricela was expecting people to be wearing when she knew the show was called Sneaky Links. “What, did you want me in a pantsuit?,” she said. “I mean I work in fashion and so I think that I typically dress pretty classy and tasteful so I was very taken back by that.”

She added: “Let’s just mention your son, mam, has had his shirt half unbuttoned in every single episode . . . I was a little offended honestly.”

Colt did, in the moment, tell his mum that he thought Kelsey’s outfit was “cute”. Despite his mum’s disapproval of Kelsey, he did go on to leave the show with her - and he even told her he loved her in the finale - but their relationship only lasted a very short time in the real world.

