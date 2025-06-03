Sneaky Links star Kelsey has explained her ‘drama’ filled reaction to Colt choosing love rival Angelique over her was cut from the final edit of the show.

As viewers of Netflix’s newest dating show Sneaky Links will know, one of the main storylines to run throughout the whole season was Colt Fason’s love triangle with Kelsey Tomlin and Angelique.

Throughout the episodes he changed his mind frequently about the two women and which one he wanted to move forward with. At one point, all of the men were asked to make a meal for the woman they were most attracted to. This would have been Colt’s opportunity to make a choice, but instead he served dishes to both women. It was messy.

Then, the show’s relationship expert Spicy Mari told all the participants in the show that they must choose one person to focus on and declare that at a Link Lowdown - the place where big decisions are made.

In the final edit that viewers saw, Colt - when pushed - decided that he would commit to Angelique. After that, Kelsey was shown looking disappointed and that’s it.

But, she said that a big part of what happened was cut from the show - and she was surprised an exchange between herself and Colt was removed because it provided so much ‘drama’.

Sneaky Links star Kelsey has said an important and dramatic exchange between herself and Colt was cut from the final edit of the Netflix dating show. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“They cut my reaction to that Link Lowdown, let’s make that very clear. So what actually happened when I didn’t get chosen is Spicy Mari asked me how I felt about it and I looked at him and said ‘it would have been nice to hear this prior to to this conversation’,” she said speaking on the Reality Receipts podcast.

Explaing why she felt that way, she went on: “We literally had a conversation the night before the Link Lowdown and he verbatim said to me ‘there’s no way I was letting you leave tonight, if you would have left I would have left’. He was like ‘there’s no way I would have been able to stay here without getting to know you’. So I say that at the link lowdown when he doesn’t choose me and he goes ‘I don’t really recall saying that’.

“I look at him and I said ‘run the f***ing tapes. I was like no, you are not about to sit here and deny that right now. . . . Did you forget, we are miked up 24/7 sir.” Colt has not publicly responded to the claims made by his now ex-girlfriend.

The star went on to say that on the morning of the Link Lowdown he had sat with her and told her she was “wifey material”. “Everything he was feeding me would make me believe I was getting chosen that night so it’s just the fact that I was so blindsided I was like ‘are you f***ing kidding me, where’s the respect?’”

When asked by the podcast hosts why she gave Colt another chance after, Kelsey said she believed it meant something that the pair, who are both from Nashville and had actually met once previously and very briefly at a bar, would both be cast on the show “out of everybody in the whole world”.

She went on: “You’re very emotional when you’re in that reality TV state of not having your phone or anybody that knows you that you can talk to. It’s almost like you’re trauma bonded with these people because they are the only ones that you can confide in so I think in the moment I just trusted him. . . Looking back, I obviously should have ran.” She added that Colt was “good with his words” so she believed what he was saying to her.

Colt did later go on to change his mind again and decide he wanted to pursue Kelsey instead. They ended up leaving the show together as a couple - and he even told her he loved her in the finale - but their relationship only lasted a very short time in the real world.

