A fan favourite Love is Blind star has revealed they were engaged once before they married their now-spouse on the hit Netflix dating show.

Love Is Blind stars Taylor and Daniel Hastings were the only season eight couple who said ‘I do’ to each other on their wedding day.

Since their wedding day, which happened in 2023 and aired on the show in 2024, the couple have been delighting fans with lots of wholesome Instagram posts showing their love for one another, including a post from Friday, (May 23), in which they confirmed they have bought their first home together.

But, what fans don’t know is one of them were due to get married before they entered the process - but they called the engagement off. They revealed all while they were guests on the Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast.

During the episode, the hosts - former WWE star Daria Berenato AKA Sonya Deville and her wife Toni - told Taylor and Daniel how sweet they think both of their families are.

Speaking on the podcast, Taylor agreed that her family is lovely, but admitted they were “super apprehensive” about her taking part in the show. She added that Daniel’s was too, but that hers had a particularly good reason to be concerned.

Love is Blind season eight couple Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag. Photo by Instagram/@t.haags. | Instagram/@t.haags

“Mine was a bit hesitant, they knew where I was going for the show, but it was like ‘am I actually going to find someone?’ and ‘are we actually going to get married within six weeks? Highly unlikely . . .'” the TV bride said.

She continued: “A part of my story that wasn’t included in the show was that I was previously engaged five years ago so my family had seen me broken after calling off a wedding and being so close to that and it not working out . . . So, they came in with an added sense of protection for me.”

Taylor also said she felt her “past engagement was a large part of her and Daniel’s story” but “it wasn’t included at all” in the final edit of the show. “Wow, that’s so much context that’s left out for viewers, as well, so I thought that was something left out that could’ve given a bit more . . .” she said.

Daniel made his intentions for Taylor very clear from their very first pod date when he (jokingly) got down on one knee after learning little more than her name. The connection between the pair became genuine, however, as they bonded over their shared values and love of Christmas.

He later proposed for real and she accepted. They faced a test after their reveal meet-up, as she was convinced he had followed her on Instagram prior to them joining the experiment. This was soon disproved and the couple moved on - becoming the only pair in their season to say ‘yes’ to each other.