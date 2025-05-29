A couple who met and married on hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind have split just one year after their TV wedding.

José Luis Fariña and Florencia Fernandez, who met on Love is Blind Argentina in scenes which aired last year, have called it quits 12 months after they tied the knot in front of TV audiences.

After they married, Florencia said in an interview to camera “there’s no turning back” - but apparently there was as the couple are now headed for divorce.

The pair shared a break-up announcement on social media. José wrote: “I want to share with you that I decided to part ways with Flor. I think it’s best for both of us and at this point, life puts us on separate paths.”

Writing a tribute to his former wife and showing there’s no hard feelings for him, he added: “I will always be grateful, you are a spectacular person, you taught me so much and we lived beautiful moments in this almost year and a half. Wish you the best always.”

In her own statement, Florencia wrote that she also wished her estranged partner well: “I’ve been putting this off, but I wanted to tell you that José and I are no longer together. I keep the cute moments and wish you the best in your life from my heart.”

Love is Blind Argentina couple José Luis Fariña and Florencia Fernandez have split up after one year of marriage. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Florencia sold all of her belongings and quit her job, instead choosing to move to be with José Luis and marry him.

She went on in her statement: “As many know, I moved to Buenos Aires with the cats and we lived with them so join me in the process of putting my new home together from 0 to a new place. I will never regret gambling on love.”

The couple connected in the pods and José Luis proposed to cat-lover Florencia. José Luis got down on a knee and presented Florencia with a set of engraved rings from a ring box shaped like a cat’s paw. He said this was further validation that the two would “continue a life together” at the time.

They initially then decided they didn’t want to continue their journey in the experiment, however, and said wanted to find out if their romance would flourish in private instead. The pair soon changed their mind, however, and decided they wanted to continue with the LIB process after all.

The two re-joined the experiment for the living-together stage, surprising everyone. “We got the opportunity to know each other away from the cameras, and without knowing if we’d come back,” Florencia said at the time.

At the reunion, the couple revealed they were living happily ever after at José Luis’s house that Florencia moved into since the cameras stopped rolling. They also said she had quit her job, sold all of her belongings, and showed up to his home with her four cats, who had all been adopted by José Luis, as well. “We suffered through some things [but] I believe that the relationship became stronger day by day,” he said.

The pair had only celebrated their first year of marriage in February.