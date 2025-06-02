Proving that love isn’t dead and is actually blind, season 8 couple Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple first tied the knot back in March 2024, but viewers didn’t see their nuptials until March this year when the season 8 weddings aired.

They were the only couple to marry on the most recent season and, yes, Love is Blind weddings are legally binding so they did get married for real on the hit Netflix dating show.

Since then, their many loved up Instagram posts since then has given fans renewed hope in the Love is Blind experiment . . . especially since two more couples have recently called it quits after marrying on the show; season 7’s Ashley and Tyler and season 3’s Colleen and Matt.

The couple thrilled their fans once again over the weekend by announcing that they had renewed their vows. Alongside a photo of them both in their wedding oufits, Taylor wrote on Sunday (June 1). “Yesterday we said “I do” a second time with a vow renewal and dancing the night away with 400 of our favorite people. What a gift it is to choose each other again and again.”

Daniel commented and said he was “truly blessed”, and in their Instagram Stories they revealed that they continued their celebrations yesterday by going out for pizza and drinks in New York.

Now, considering that viewers only watched them say ‘I do’ for the first time just a matter of weeks ago this seems incredibly quick to have a vow renewal. The only other Love is Blind couple from all US and UK seasons who have renewed their vows to date are season one favourites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton - who coincidentally recently shared happy news of their own in that they are expecting their first child. But they did so after five years of marriage.

Taylor and Daniel, on the other hand, have walked down the aisle again around 14 months after getting wed. But, I can see why. In the comments of Taylor’s Instagram post, one fan questioned how they could possibly have 400 “favourite people”. The TV bride replied: “My mum is one of 8 and Daniel’s mum is one of 9, you can imagine our family’s alone make up quite a list.”

There’s no way that the pair could have invited that many people to their TV wedding. As we know from our rundown of 19 surprising facts about LIB, the production crew partly pays for the TV weddings because, well, as much as they are very real they are also being created for a TV show.

So, there’s bound to be budget restrictions in place and in the case of Taylor and Daniel who both come from particularly large families it’s safe to assume they had no choice but to drastically cut their guest list down to keep within the figure set out for them by the LIB team.

It’s understandable why they would want to do it again completely on their own terms and be able to invite everyone they wish. Plus, as much as it must have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience to marry on national TV . . . or should that be global TV . . . I’m sure they also wanted to experience a ceremony that was private.

Plus let’s not forget that, like every other LIB couple, they walked in to their TV wedding day not knowing each other was going to say ‘I do’ at the altar. Although for these two it did always seem like they were solid and there would be no other outcome, but although their feelings for each other were strong at that time they had only known each other for about a month prior to their first wedding day so there must have been some degree of worry for both of them.

So, I also don’t blame them for wanting a wedding day that didn’t have a big ‘will they or won’t they?’ question hanging over it. It must have been a much better experience for them to have that absolute certainty that they were both going to say ‘yes’. . . and also to just naturally enjoy their day without having TV cameras in their faces or being pulled to on side to do interviews.

It’s not for anyone else to say when the right time is to do something, or when is too soon, but I think it’s wonderfully romantic of them to renew their vows again no matter when they chose to do it. Congratulations again to the new(ish) Mr and Mrs Hastings.