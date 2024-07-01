The cast of Netflix reality dating show Perfect Match. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Netflix has renewed one of its most popular reality shows for another season.

Perfect Match will return for a third season following the huge success of season two, which became one of the streamer’s 10 most-watched shows list for three weeks after its premiere earlier this month.

Season one of the show, which brings together some of the most famous singles from the platform’s most popular reality shows in the hope they find love, gained total of 137.2 million viewing hours in the first five weeks of its 2023 release and the second season is sitting at number eight on Netflix’s Global Top Ten for the week ending Sunday June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dating show brings together singles from other shows in the Netflix universe such as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Trust, The Mole and Selling Tampa and brings them together in a villa in Mexico. They are then encouraged to get to know each other in the hope of finding their perfect match. Singles couple up and then their romantic relationships are tested through a series of compatibility challenges.

The couples who win those comptability challenges are then allowed to bring in new singles to create potential love matches, cause issues for their competitors or test existing matches. At the end of the series, one couple is crowned the perfect match and they split a large cash jackpot.

Perfect Match has only just been renewed for season three so there are no details available about it yet, either regarding who will be appearing or when it will air. As more Netflix reality shows come out in the coming month, however, including Love is Blind UK which will air in August, we should see some more stars who could be in Perfect Match season three. There’s also a good chance that some of the cast from season two could return, as season one winner Dom Gabriel returned to season two. Given that season one aired in 2023, followed by season two this year, we can expect season three to be broadcast in 2025.