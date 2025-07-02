A Love is Blind star has split up from her boyfriend, leaving her heatbroken as she believed she was going to marry him.

The reality star, who rose to fame on Love is Blind US season 6 last year, and her boyfriend Tim Teeter have broken up. The split, which Chelsea confirmed on TikTok, came eight months after she debuted their romance on social media.

“How the absolute hell do you find your spark again after walking away from the man you were going to marry?” Chelsea wrote over the top of a TikTok video she uploaded in recent days. She captioned the video, which was a Get Ready With Me Video in which she was putting her make-up on: “Life is wild.”

The 32-year-old, who became engaged to Jimmy Presnell on the hit Netflx dating show, was soon sent many well wishes from her fans. One wrote: “It’s not a spark friend! It’s a fire! Little rain might make it seem like it’s out but under that ash the coals are just waiting to fire up again!” In response, Chelsea wrote, “I love this so much.”

One fan also speculated whether the star’s break-up with Tim had anything to do with Jimmy, but she was quick to deny this. “Not about Jimmy,” she said. She did not, however, give any more details on the reasons behind the split, though what she wrote does suggest she was the one to end the relationship.

Another follower told her: “Megan Fox remember who you are!!!” They were referring to the fact that during her time on Love is Blind Chelsea became famous for telling her future fiancé Jimmy that she looked like the actress while they were speaking in the pods before they met each other. This moment made into NationalWorld’s top 19 most shocking moments in the show’s five year history.

Viewers watched as Jimmy and Chelsea met and then split up prior to their wedding day after a couple of weeks together in the real world after they had constant arguments. Jimmy is now dating a woman called Farrah Rose Colonna. He first posted photos with her in July last year, but did not confirm their relationship. He did then confirm their romance in November, shortly after Chelsea confirmed her relationship with Tim.

In a follow-up video posted yesterday, (Monday July 1), Chelsea thanked her fans for their supportive comments in the wake of her relationship breakdown. Once again, she did not give any specific details on the reason behind the split, but cryptically said “sometimes love just isn’t enough”. She also promised fans that she would speak more about her break-up when she was ready, but said for now she was taking it “day by day”.

The reality star, who met Tim in early 2024, officially launched their relationship online in October. At the time, she explained that she had met her then beau soon after she decided to try dating again around the time the reunion for her season of Love is Blind aired in March of that year. “As scared as I was, I felt ready. I felt like I’d done enough self-work, she said.

She also admitted, however, that her relationship with Tim had been rocky at the beginning and she also said they had taken a brief break as she wasn’t sure she was ready for such a serious relationship so soon after being on Love is Blind. But, she said she reunited as their connection was immediate.

“He was silly, he was goofy, he knew how to have and hold a conversation, which is so rare nowadays,” she said. “I instantly knew I just really cared for him and same for him.”

She went on: “He is the most amazing person I have ever met in my entire life. He deals with me. I’m a lot to deal with, not for reasons you guys think. I am very independent. I like my alone time. I recharge my batteries alone. And he’s completely opposite. So we really just had to learn how to understand each other’s love languages. It’s been just such an amazing journey.”