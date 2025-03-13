Jimmy Presnell is one of the most memorable Love is Blind contestants - but what happened to him after his time on the show and who is his girlfriend?

Jimmy Presnell is one of the stand out would-be grooms from all eight Love is Blind seasons. In fact, the season 6 star appeared in two of the five most unforgettable Love is Blind moments of all times, as voted for by viewers and announced at the recent season 8 reunion.

Those moments, which also made into NationalWorld’s top 19 most shocking moments in the show’s five year history, are his excitement when pod date Chelsea Blackwell told him she looked like actress Megan Fox and then subsequently dumping his other pod connection, Jessica Vestal, in favour of Chelsea - at which time she delivered a brutal speech telling him he would “choke” when he saw her.

Jimmy and Chelsea then split up prior to their wedding day after a couple of weeks together in the real world after they had constant arguments.

Jimmy’s name entered the Love is Blind universe again at the recent season 8 reunion, when Ben Mezzenga was forced to admit he had taken advice from season 6 cast member Jimmy on how to approach his relationship with his ex-fiancée Sara Carton ahead of the reunion, which didn’t go down well with her.

Jimmy took to his TikTok account on Monday (March 10) to respond to the name drop. In a piece to camera, he told his fans: “I was mentioned a time or two so I wanted to provide some clarity.” He then explained: “Love Is Blind actually connected me with Ben May of last year. So really as soon as he finished filming, which is pretty standard protocol. I was connected with people from past seasons when I finished filming and I was connected with people last season as well.

“It’s solely to help them navigate that period of timing where you probably have a ton of anxiety waiting for your season to air to see how you’ll be portrayed. It’s like a 10, 11 month period so I want to help anyway I can and, you know, I have a special place in my heart for people who have been on reality TV, especially Love Is Blind. I’ve been in his position. I understand.”

Jimmy Presnell was a contestant on season 6 of Love is Blind - and found himself at the centre of a love triangle and a lot of controversy. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Jimmy went on to say that he felt “a little slighted” that he was “being pointed at for giving bad advice,” adding: “All I really did was be a sounding board for him and support him in making sure he’s good, because I know how I felt from that time especially when my season first aired.”

He continued: “I’m two seasons removed from this. I wasn’t doing anything that wasn’t asked of me and I was really just trying to support him. He was very anxious about the reunion and how to kind of go about it. I think that’s very normal. The advice I gave him was pretty simple. It was like ‘just enjoy the moment. Enjoy the ride and don’t sweat it until that time comes’.”

Jimmy said, however, that he’s “not mad” at either Sara or Ben, saying: “It’s TV and both of their backs were against the wall.” He also denied that he had suggested to Ben that he ask Sara to rehearse reunion questions. “Why would I tell them to come together with rehearsed reunion questions? I definitely didn’t say that but I do think it’s great advice to see what the internet has to say and then come prepared to the reunion,” he said.

So, what happened to Jimmy after season 6 ended and who is his girlfriend? Here’s all you need to know about one of Love is Blind’s most famous/infamous contestants.

What happened to Love is Blind’s Jimmy Presnell?

Jimmy has been keeping his 279,000 Instagram and 85,000 TikTok fans up-to-date with highlights in his life since his time on Love is Blind. He doesn’t post that frequently, so not much is known about what he is doing since his season aired in February 2024. When he does post, he shows himself having fun with his friends, girlfriend and family at sporting events and important occasions such as weddings.

Who is Love is Blind’s Jimmy Presnell’s girlfriend?

Jimmy is now dating a woman called Farrah Rose Colonna. He first posted photos with her in July, but did not confirm their relationship - although the pair looked very loved up in the images with her tenderly touching his face and the pair looking lovingly in to each other’s eyes.

He did then confirm their romance in November by posting a series of photos of them together along with the caption: “Thankful for you” alongside the love heart emoji. On Farrah’s birthday, in February, he shared more photos of them together and wrote: “I’m so happy I get to celebrate with you today, and I feel incredibly lucky to be loved by you!!!”

Not much is known about Farrah as her Instagram page is private, but Jimmy seems very happy.