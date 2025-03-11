Love Is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland is engaged to Love Is Blind US’s Amber ‘AD’ Smith - but what happened to their former partners Demi Brown and Clay Gravesande?

The newly betrothed couple met on season 3 of Perfect Match - another Netflix dating show which brings contestants from shows across the Netflix universe together for a chance at love.

The pair have kept their relationship a secret for a year, but announced their relationship and their engagement during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, which aired on the streaming platform earlier this month.

At first, viewers thought they were just watching a promo for Perfect Match which AD to Ollie had recorded on the beach, but then the cameras continued rolling and Ollie was seen getting down on one knee and popping the question to his now wife-to-be, who squealed in delight and said “yes”.

But, what happened to the pair during their respective Love Is Blind seasons, and what became of Ollie’s ex-fiancée Demi Brown and AD’s ex-fiancé Clay Gravesande? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Love Is Blind US's Clay Gravesande (top left), Amber 'AD' Smith, (top right), and Love Is Blind UK's Demi Brown (bottom left) and Ollie Sutherland (bottom right). AD and Ollie are now engaged, but they were previously engaged to Clay and Demi respectively. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Who was AD with on Love Is Blind?

AD got engaged to Clay Clay Gravesande during season 6 of Love Is Blind US, which was released on Netflix in February 2024 and filmed in 2023. The pair had a good connection throughout and clearly had strong feelings for each other, but their relationship was affected by Clay's hangups about physical appearance, fidelity, and commitment.

They made it all the way to the altar, but it wasn’t meant to be. When it came to making a decision, AD said “yes” but Clay said “no” as he said he wasn’t “fully ready” for marriage. He wanted to go back to dating after their wedding day, but she refused.

Gravesande later revealed he regretted walking away from his ex-fiancée at the altar. He said he kept thinking to himself: “I'm not the guy that deserves love and marriage.” Speaking about Smith at the time, he said: “She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake going to the altar and saying no.” He then said he had started therapy “to be a better person” and apologised to his ex. Speaking directly to Smith, he went on: 'It was a big let-down . . . I love you. You are the love of my life and it was a mistake.”

Smith also said at the time that while the pair were not together after their failed wedding day they were still “flirty friends”.

Who was Ollie with on Love Is Blind?

Ollie got engaged to Demi Brown during the first series of Love Is Blind UK, which aired on Netflix in August 2024 but was also filmed in 2023. The couple bonded in the pods over their shared love of sport and their sense of humour. But, they both had concerns about their connection out in the real world, although they did both love each other.

When it came to their wedding day, Demi said “I do not, for now” when asked if she would take Ollie to be her husband. At that point, said they wanted to continue their relationship despite not getting married. Ollie told producers after his almost wedding: “It’s sad, and I’m emotional, and it has been one hell of a journey, but I found true love with someone, so I’m happy . . . I can't be anything but happy, thankful, grateful, and excited for what's next to come. This is not the end of Demi and Ollie, not by a long shot."

Demi echoed his thoughts and said: "I'm so grateful for everything that I experienced during this experiment. I'm not walking out of here with a husband, but do I think that we could have a future together? Yeah, just watch this space."

But, at the reunion they confirmed they were just friends. Demi said: “Ollie’s a good guy, but he’s not my guy.”

Ollie also briefly dated another LIB contestant, Sharlotte Ritchie, after he and Demi’s relationship ended, but that also wasn’t meant to be.

What happened to Demi Brown?

Demi is now an endometriosis advocate and hosts a series of events to raise awareness about the health condition, which she has.

The TV star opened up to Ollie about the impact that endometriosis has on her while they were still talking in the pods, before they got engaged and met each other face-to-face. In an emotional conversation, she told him it would be difficult for her to conceive a child naturally as a result. In response, he assured her that it didn’t change anything between them, in which only strengthened their bond.

Endometriosis is where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other parts of the body. It’s not known what causes endometriosis and there are currently no treatments that can cure it. Those who have it can struggle to get pregnant, according to the NHS.

In an Instagram update last month, Demi told her followers that since her time on Love Is Blind, she had also been focusing on her wellbeing, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying boxing and playing football. She’s also been doing charity work and will run the London Marathon this April.

She hasn’t posted about a partner on her social media, but it’s possible she wants to keep any details of her romantic life private, so we don’t know if she’s currently in a relationship or not.

What happened to Clay Gravesande?

Two months after the season 6 LIB finale aired, Clay seemed to be in a relationship with controversial Only Fans model Celina Powell after she posted a sexy video of the two of them in bed together. Details of their apparent romance remain unclear, but if they did have any kind of relationship it was short lived.

He now hosts a podcast called Opinions Nobody Asked For, which launched in February, where he invites guests to share their opinions on all things Love Is Blind, including the most recent eighth season. On a recent episode, he called season 8 a “snooze fest”.

He also invites listeners to share their relationship dilemas, and in other recent episodes he has debated whether dating in your 20s or 30s is best, and expressed his view that married people cheat too often. He has not spoken out about AD’s engagement on his podcast, but many fans have commented and asked him to do so.

He’s also the owner of jet ski and boat rental company, WaveSandy Water Rentals. He hasn’t given details of his current relationship status on his Instagram either so we’re not sure if he’s dating anyone right now.