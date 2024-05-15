'Only Fans' model Celina Powell has confirmed her romance with 'Love Is Blind' star Clay Gravesande with a series of sexy videos on her Instagram and TikTok. Photo by TikTok/@celinapowellduh.

Controversial ‘Only Fans’ model Celina Powell has confirmed her new relationship with 'Love Is Blind' star Clay Gravesande - by posting a sexy video of the two of them in bed together.

The 28-year-old shared the video of her snuggled up next to the reality star, aged 31, to her social media page on Monday (May 13) In the footage, Gravesande, best known for proposing to Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith on season six of Netflix's hit dating series ‘Love Is Blind’ before rejecting her at the altar, gave Powell a kiss on the cheek as she pulled him closer.

She captioned the video “life lately” and shared it with her 3.2 Instagram followers. An hour later, she posted an intimate photo of herself and her new beau, which showed him standing with her legs wrapped around him in front of a full-length mirror. “Having way better luck since I met you”, she captioned the photo, alongside a white heart emoji.

Gravesande has not yet shared any pictures or videos of Powell on his social media yet. It is unclear when the duo began seeing each other, but it seems that they are very serious about their relationship. In another video shared to her TikTok page, Powell lip synced to a recording in which she stated she wanted to have a child and get married.

In another two follow-up videos, she also made light of the negative reactions her and Gravesande have both received, as a couple and individuals. One video was captioned “when you’re excited to show off your man but ‘Love Is Blind’ show fans don’t like him”, and saw her stand grinning at the camera before pulling her new boyfriend in to the frame.

The second video was captioned “when he asking you why is everyone telling him he crazy for dating me”. Speaking directly to the camera, she simply said: “You’re going to lose it when I tell you that I’m a w****.”

During the season six finale of Love Is Blind, which aired on Netflix in March, Gravesande revealed he regretted walking away from his ex-fiancée at the altar. He said he kept thinking to himself: “I'm not the guy that deserves love and marriage.”

Speaking about Smith, he said: “She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake going to the altar and saying no.” He then said he had started therapy “to be a better person” and apologised to his ex. Speaking directly to Smith, he went on: 'It was a big let-down . . . I love you. You are the love of my life and it was a mistake.”