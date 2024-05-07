TikTok star Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, has spoken about her new relationship with a woman, as she says she’ll never date men again. Photo by Instagram/GK Barry.

Viral TikToker Grace Keeling has told her fans she is dating a female footballer and will “never go back to men”.

Keeling spoke about her romantic relationship on podcast, Saving Grace, but did not reveal the identity of her new partner. She did, however, refer to them as “the love of her life” - leaving her followers questioning just who was left Keeling, who goes by the stage name GK Barry, so smitten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping coy about her new beau, the 24-year-old said: “I’m not gonna say who it is, but I’m gonna give her a nickname called eyelashes. So whenever I refer to eyelashes, I am talking about the love of my life.”

She the declared that she was in love with her new girlfriend, despite the pair only being together for a short time: “I’m in love. And yeah, it has been three weeks, but that’s fine. That’s absolutely fine. She came to me like a dream, and I was obsessed.”

Speaking further about her sexuality, she said: “I feel like I’ve been missing out. I feel like I went very wrong with men. I don’t like men anymore. I will never go back to a man. God forbid. Yeah, I just love it. I just love it. I feel like I’ve got spring in my step. I feel like I’m glowing. It’s the lesbian glow. I’ve got it. And yeah, that’s my life update.”

She admitted, however, that she doesn’t think she will ever go public with her partner. She said: “But yeah, I don’t think I’ll ever hard launch though, just because I have been scared off. That been much trauma, many tears, but for now it’s eyelashes and I can’t wait.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Eleanor Keeling is an internet personality, social media influencer and presenter. She first came to public attention when she started posting her videos to TikTok in 2020, during the Covid 19 pandemic. She is known as GK Barry on TikTok and Instagram and was known for posting her funny and relatable videos. She then launched her famously unfiltered podcast, called Saving Grace, in April 2022. It became an instant hit with listeners.