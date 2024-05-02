Beloved ‘Love Island’ couple haven’t always had the easiest relationship. Photo by ITV.

One half of a beloved ‘Love Island’ couples has admitted that she secretly split from her husband while she was pregnant with their first child.

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey won Love Island in 2016, and they are one of the greatest success stories from the popular ITV dating show. They have had their fair share of ups and downs, but since their time on the show they got engaged and welcomed two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their son Freddie was born in 2017, they married in 2019 and their daughter Delilah was born in 2020. However, although they are now a happy family of four, it seems Delahoyde and Massey weren’t always quite so happy.

During a recent appearance on the MadebyMummas podcast, Delahoyde revealed that her and Massey separated during her first pregnancy, before they said ‘I do’.

Saying that the pair could barely speak to each other during that time, Delahoyde said: "As soon as I found out I was pregnant we split up. Could not stand each other, hated each other, we were just together for work.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey now have two children. (Picture: Cara de la Hoye/Instagram)

She explained that people never knew at the time because they were respectful to each other, and kept their situation private, as they were thinking of their then unborn child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “In the press I would never slate him. I would never let on that we didn't like each other. Whatever you put out there is there forever. And your children, when they're older, can read it. So I was doing magazine interviews, I went on ‘This Morning’, everything and I was like ‘oh he's amazing, we're such good friends.'"

She added that Massey also supported her during the pregnancy although they were not in a good place as a couple. "He came to every appointment, but we would sit in baby scans and we wouldn't even talk to each other. We'd turn up, I would have the scan, he'd sit in the chair and we would not even acknowledge each other and then we'd go."