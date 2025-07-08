A Love is Blind star has taken to Instagram to tell her fans about a freak accident which left her needing ‘urgent care’ - and possibly in danger of losing a finger.

Ashley Adionser, who recently confirmed she is officially divorced from co-star husband Tyler Francis, told her fans that she was ‘losing circulation’ to her finger which led to her needing speedy medical care.

Explaining what happened, Ashley said: “I spent Sunday in urgent care getting my favourite rings sawed off. I literally don’t know what happened.” The former TV bride said she had spent the day before on a yacht having fun, and she believed that the combination of heat, drinks and salt caused her finger to swell and this had led to her issue.

“I usually wear those rings on my ring finger but since losing weight they’re loose on that finger so I moved them to my middle finger. The rings were literally locked on and stuck. I tried everything to get them off and the doctors did too to avoid sawing them.”

Further talking about the need for his drastic measure, she added: “They started cutting off my circulation and digging into my skin. It was so painful! I wasn’t trying to lose a finger so in the end we had no choice but to cut them off. She concluded to say the relief she felt when the rings were removed was “inexplainable”, although she was saddened to have lost her much loved jewellery.

Ashley and Tyler, who met on season 7 of the show which aired in 2024 and was filmed in 2023, split after a year of marriage last year - but they announced it earlier this year. Ashley told People in January that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”.

Tyler posted his own statement online two days later, saying he takes “full accountability” for the end of the relationship. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” he said. “I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness."

Then, in May, Ashley spoke out and gave more details about the reason behind her decision to end her marriage. Speaking on the What’s the Reality podcast, which is hosted by Love is Blind season six star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, the former TV bride said she came to doubt the authenticity of Tyler’s feelings towards her.

She also admitted that the scandal surrounding Tyler’s biological children, which he said he was a “sperm donor” for, came as a surprise to her. Viewers had watched as Tyler admitted during the show that he had fathered three children, which he said was to help a friend, but said he had no contact with them. As the show was airing, however, information came to light to contradict this.

Then, just a few days ago, Ashley has posted a video of her celebrating their official divorce - an action which seemed to spark a damning six word statement about her from her ex. It seems the love is well and truly gone now for this pair . . .