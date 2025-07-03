Love Is Blind's Tyler Francis has given a savage response after his now ex-wife Ashley Adionser posted a video of herself celebrating their official divorce.

Just days ago Ashley, who met and married Tyler on season seven of the hit Netflix show, announced the pair’s divorce had officially come through by posting a video to her TikTok of her popping open a bottle of champagne in celebration. In the caption, she wrote that she has “taken [her] power back by choosing [herself].”

Over on his social media channels, Ashley has remained mostly quiet and has not addressed his marriage breakdown directly since it was first announced by Ashley back in January. Three weeks ago, on June 12, he uploaded carousel of photos to Instagram showing what he had been up to recently, including spending with friends and attending a sporting event. In the caption, he cryptically wrote: “Life recap. Remember to keep doing what ever is making YOU happy.”

But, he had a savage response to a fan who commented on the post in recent days and said he had “dropped the ball” and “lost a beautiful woman”. He replied to the comment, which was made on Tuesday (July 1), just days after Ashley posted her celebration video to TikTok, and said: “It’s always the men that “dropped the ball” or “fumbled” because we chose to not expose these wome,” accompanied by a laughing face emoji.

The fan responded and said: “If that's the case than okay good call not exposing, because she got you out here looking like you the problem. Either way I respect you, no bad intentions!!” Tyler the hit back with an even more brutal response, hinting that perhaps he does have bad feeling towards his former wife. “That’s what people do when they want attention,” he said. He concluded with a damning six word statement: “Her true colours will show eventually.”

Alongside Ashley’s short TikTok video, she also wrote in the caption: “Who knew that one day I’d be celebrating the very thing I never wanted. However, my personal experience has allowed me to reframe how I think of divorce. Although it’s never the goal, I’ve taken my power back by choosing me. And I’m so proud of that.”

She continued: “By doing so, I’ve learned that divorce can be liberating, freeing and even exciting. I’m excited for a new beginning and the endless opportunities of a blank canvas and a blank chapter! With me, I take lessons learned that, unfortunately, only this situation could have taught me. So, I count it as a blessing.”

Ashley concluded to say that she feels like a “work in progress” following her Love Is Blind divorce from Tyler, adding: “Jesus I thank you for the peace that I now feel daily! (Whew teared up writing that part). I can’t wait to see what’s next! I’m on like my fourth life at this point! But I’m a beautiful work in progress and allow myself the space & grace to start over as needed. So cheers to this version of myself & to whatever comes next. I have a good feeling the best is yet to come!”

Ashley and Tyler, who met on season 7 of the show which aired in 2024 and was filmed in 2023, split after a year of marriage last year - but they announced it earlier this year. Ashley told People in January that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”.

Tyler posted his own statement online two days later, saying he takes “full accountability” for the end of the relationship. "As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” he said. He also praised Ashley at the time, calling her “an incredible woman” - but it appears his opinion of his ex may now have changed.

His opinion could have been soured by a podcast interview Ashley gave earlier this year about the breakdown of their marriage. In May, the TV bride spoke out and gave more details about the reason behind her decision to end her marriage. Speaking on the What’s the Reality podcast, which is hosted by Love is Blind season six star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, the reality star said she came to doubt the authenticity of Tyler’s feelings towards her.

She also admitted that the scandal surrounding Tyler’s biological children, which he had said he was a “sperm donor” for, came as a surprise to her. Viewers had watched as Tyler admitted during the show that he had fathered three children, which he said was to help a friend, but said he had no contact with them. As the show was airing, however, information came to light to contradict this.