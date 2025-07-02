Love Is Blind's Ashley Adionser has confirmed she is officially divorced from co-star husband Tyler Francis, five months after she announced their split.

Ashley announced the news by posting a video to her TikTok of her popping open a bottle of champagne in celebration, writing that she has “taken [her] power back by choosing [herself].”

She also wrote in the caption: “Who knew that one day I’d be celebrating the very thing I never wanted. However, my personal experience has allowed me to reframe how I think of divorce. Although it’s never the goal, I’ve taken my power back by choosing me. And I’m so proud of that.”

She continued: “By doing so, I’ve learned that divorce can be liberating, freeing and even exciting. I’m excited for a new beginning and the endless opportunities of a blank canvas and a blank chapter! With me, I take lessons learned that, unfortunately, only this situation could have taught me. So, I count it as a blessing.”

Ashley concluded to say that she feels like a “work in progress” following her Love Is Blind divorce from Tyler, adding: “Jesus I thank you for the peace that I now feel daily! (Whew teared up writing that part). I can’t wait to see what’s next! I’m on like my fourth life at this point! But I’m a beautiful work in progress and allow myself the space & grace to start over as needed. So cheers to this version of myself & to whatever comes next. I have a good feeling the best is yet to come!”

Fans reacted with joy at the news. One person said: “I have never been so happy for someone I don’t know. Girl, go you.” A second said: “Congratulations girl, ya look good.” A third wrote: “Congratulations! Everyone deserves a happily ever after. Your King will find you.”

Ashley and Tyler, who met on season 7 of the show which aired in 2024 and was filmed in 2023, split after a year of marriage last year - but they announced it earlier this year. Ashley told People in January that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”.

The full statement from the TV bride read: "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.

Love Is Blind star Ashley Adionser has confirmed she is officially divorced from her co-star husband Tyler Francis. Photo by Instagram/@ashleyadion. | Instagram/@ashleyadion

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared.” It concluded: “I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Tyler posted his own statement online two days later, saying he takes “full accountability” for the end of the relationship. "As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” he began.

"While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness."

He went on to praise his estranged wife: “Ashley is an incredible woman, and I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me.” He concluded his statement to say: “I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on our healing and growth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey.”

Then, in May, Ashley spoke out and gave more details about the reason behind her decision to end her marriage. Speaking on the What’s the Reality podcast, which is hosted by Love is Blind season six star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, the former TV bride said she came to doubt the authenticity of Tyler’s feelings towards her.

She also admitted that the scandal surrounding Tyler’s biological children, which he said he was a “sperm donor” for, came as a surprise to her. Viewers had watched as Tyler admitted during the show that he had fathered three children, which he said was to help a friend, but said he had no contact with them. As the show was airing, however, information came to light to contradict this.