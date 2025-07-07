3 . Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders

Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders techinically met because of The Bachelor, but not in a conventional sense. Jesse was the recipient of DeAnna Pappas' final rose in the fourth season of The Bachelorette, but after a four-month relationship they split up. He then met Ann, the first woman to get eliminated from Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor during a Bachelor/Bachelorette reunion cruise. They married in Las Vegas in 2010. At the time of their wedding, Ann was four months pregnant with their first child, Noah Theodore. They went on to have two more children, Carter James and Charlotte Jean. Photo by Instagram/anncsincsak. | Instagram/anncsincsak Photo: Instagram/anncsincsak