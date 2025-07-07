Whether it’s Love is Blind, Love Island, or The Bachelor, the people who take part in these hugely popular dating shows are all hoping to find their person.
In addition, there are some couples who technically met thanks to a dating show - although they weren’t co-stars in the same season. Instead, they met through the reality show universe and connected because they had their dating show in common and therefore had both been invited to a reunion or to participate in another show.
Click through our gallery to see the seven couples who’s love story started because of fate and also their reality TV fame.
1. Ollie Sutherland and Amber 'AD' Smith
Love Is Blind UKs Ollie Sutherland and Amber 'AD' Smith of Love is Blind US began dating after meeting on another dating Netflix show, the third season of Perfect Match. The show was filmed last summer but will air in August. The couple got engaged shortly after meeting and are expecting their first child later this year. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netlflix
2. Theo Campbell and Olivia Kaiser
Love Island UK star Theo Campbell and Love Island USA season three winner Olivia Kaiser are also expecting a baby together. The couple met last year while they were filming MTV’s The Challenge and announced their relationship in June 2024. Their baby is due in December. Photo by Instagram/@oliviaannkaiser. | Instagram/@oliviaannkaiser Photo: Instagram/@oliviaannkaiser
3. Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders
Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders techinically met because of The Bachelor, but not in a conventional sense. Jesse was the recipient of DeAnna Pappas' final rose in the fourth season of The Bachelorette, but after a four-month relationship they split up. He then met Ann, the first woman to get eliminated from Jason Mesnick’s season of The Bachelor during a Bachelor/Bachelorette reunion cruise. They married in Las Vegas in 2010. At the time of their wedding, Ann was four months pregnant with their first child, Noah Theodore. They went on to have two more children, Carter James and Charlotte Jean. Photo by Instagram/anncsincsak. | Instagram/anncsincsak Photo: Instagram/anncsincsak
4. Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton
Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton are another couple who met at a Bachelor cast party, having both failed to find love on their respective seasons. Peyton was on the 10th season of The Bachelor in 2007 and got turned down by Andy Baldwin, meanwhile Chris was among the two finalists vying for Ali Fedotowsky’s hand in the sixth series of The Bachelorette of 2010. They got married in 2012 and have two children, Lyla and Hayes. Photo by Instagram/@peytonlambton. | Instagram/@peytonlambton
