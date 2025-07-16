Influencer Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg died in May 2025 , days after he was found in the backyard pool of the family’s home.

On May 12, 2025 emergency responders responded to a distress call and found Trigg Kiser, 3, unconscious on arrival. After police officers performed CPR on Trigg after he was pulled to the pool, firefighters then took over and Trigg was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s hospital in critical condition.

At the time, the Chandler, Arizona, Police Department told US Weekly that “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

The tragic accident took place the day after Mother’s Day in the US, Emilie Kiser had posted a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok Video on Sunday May 11 and said how happy she was to be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mum-of-two.

Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady are also parents to son Teddy who was born in March 2025. When Teddy was born, Emilie took to Instagram and said: “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst. “I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite.”

Towards the end of May, influencer Emilie Kiser turned off comments on her recent TikTok videos. Fans reacted to the news and one said: “I am very glad that she did that because it was much needed. Some of the people on here are absolutely crazy. They have no shame and they’re ruthless,” whilst another fan on TikTok said: “I honestly think it’s a good thing , people are so, so awful on this app, assuming things, commenting horrible nasty things. For her to do that was 100% the right thing for her to do.”

Chandler Police Department (CPD) have now given an update on the ongoing investigation and took to X and said: “We have completed our investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser. After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions.”

They then shared that a Felony Child Abuse Charge has been recommended in drowning of Trigg Kiser and said: “The Chandler Police Department has completed ints investigation into the tragic drowning of three-year-old Trigg Kiser, who died May 18, 2025, after being found unresponsive in his family’s backyard pool.”

The statement went on to say that “Following a thorough review of the evidence, investigators have recommended a Class 4 felony case of child abuse against Brady Kiser (ARS-13-3623). The case has now been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.”

USA Today reported in June that “Brady Kiser, the husband of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, told police he was watching their newborn when their 3-year-old son Trigg fell into the backyard pool and accidentally drowned, according to search warrant applications obtained by The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.”