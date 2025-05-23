Influencer Emilie Kiser has turned off comments on her recent TikTok videos after he eldest son Trigg died aged three.

Trigg, was reportedly involved in an accident last Monday, (May 12), at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday (May 18).

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March. On the day of the accident, officers reportedly attended the Kiser home after receiving a distress call and found Trigg unconscious.

They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The little boy’s death death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

A report on the Maricopa County Medical Officer’s website confirms that Trigg, whose full name was Trigg Chapman Kiser, died on Sunday (May 18). No other information has been given at this time and an official cause of death is yet to be released. It is not yet know when the youngster’s funeral will take place.

It has been spotted that Emilie has turned off comments on her recent TikTok videos since it has been announced that her eldest song has tragically passed away. The accident came the day after Mother’s Day in the US, (Sunday May 11) and on that morning, Emilie had posted a “Get Ready With Me” video on TikTok, where she said how happy she was to be celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mum-of-two.

She also said how much she was looking forward to having more pool days. She said: “I seriously cannot believe that this Mother’s Day I have two kids, not only two kids - two boys. If you had told me that when I was younger I would have never believed you. Being a mum is truly the most amazing thing while also simultaneously being scary, terrifying, hard, beautiful, amazing . . . literally, all the emotions in one. [I’m] just so grateful to be a mum”.