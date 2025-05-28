In the 10 days since influencer Emilie Kiser lost her eldest son Trigg, aged three, in a drowning accident, everyone around her has stopped posting on social media - including her best friend Avery Woods.

Trigg was reportedly involved in an accident on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

On the day of the accident, officers reportedly attended the Kiser home after receiving a distress call and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care. They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The little boy’s death death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.”

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

Since then, the Kiser family have remained quiet online. In recent days, Emilie has turned the comments off on both her Instagram and TikTok posts and her husband Brady has made his accounts private.

Those closest to Emilie, including her mum Pamela, and three sisters; 31-year-old Alexa, 29-year-old Meghan and Alexa, 19-year-old Maddie, have also not posted on their social media pages since the tragedy.

In addition, her best friend and fellow influencer Avery Woods has also not posted since Trigg’s death - something unusual for the social media star who also normally posts most days, just like Emilie.

Fans of the duo, who often post photos and videos together and even have brand deals together, have been commenting messages of support on Avery’s page as they are now no longer to post on Emilie’s page directly. One person said: “Please give Emilie, Brady and fam as much love from us all.”

Avery’s last post came the day of Trigg’s accident in which she posted her excitement about her daughter Stevie-Lee’s upcoming fourth birthday, which was the day afterwards.

When one fan, who was unaware of what had happened, questioned why Avery had uncharacterstically not posted for a number of days another fan replied: “She’s with Emilie! Their hearts are broken! She’s not gonna post.”

Who is Avery Woods?

Avery is an influencer with more than 3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. She hosts a podcast called Cheers with Avery, where she has weekly guests, often from across the reality show and social media universe, to discuss various topics.

There are supposed to be new episodes every Monday, but the most recent episode aired on the day of Trigg’s accident and featured the cast of reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Avery, who celebrated her 30th birthday in April, is also a mum-of-two. Like Emilie, she is known for sharing insights in to her daily family life. She and husband of eight-years, David, along with their two children; daughter Stevie-Lee and son Ziggy Jaxson , had been living in Arizona - which is where Emilie also lives. At the beginning of May, however, she announced that they had bought their dream home in California.

Avery is also a step-mum to David’s two daughters from a previous relationship, but they are not often posted on social media.

Was Avery Woods a nurse?

Yes, prior to becoming a full-time infleuncer Avery Woods was a nurse. In February 2024, she uploaded a video in which she spoke about how she made the transition between the two careers.

“[Nursing] was truly the only career I ever thought about or considered, she said in a 10 minute video where she talked about her profession. I was very, very passionate about sharing my nursing school journey on social media. I felt like there was a lot of negativity around nursing, and it was hard for nursing students to keep going when all we ever heard were the bad parts of nursing. And so I wanted to share some positivity in my nursing school journey.”

She graduated from nursing school in 2017, and went on to get a job as a pediatric nurse. By the time her second child, Stevie Lee, was born in 2021, Avery noticed that her TikTok and Instagram posts were getting a lot of interaction and her follower count was growing rapidly. By October 2023, she left nursing and became a full-time influencer.

“'When I tell you that changed my life, that's very much the understatement of the f***ing year. I did not know the opportunities and amount of money you can make as an influencer,' she said in her video.

'Obviously, working as a nurse full time, that's all I ever compared it to. It is the biggest privilege of a job you can f***ing imagine. I'm already getting emotional talking about it, because I went from seeing the worst in the world - putting babies in body bags, watching mums hold their child while they take their last breath - things that will change you forever. I will never be the same person, and I will never forget that.

“To being at home with my kids, getting my husband off the street so we can start a business and he can be home with them full time,” she concluded.

Avery concluded by expressing how “thankful” she is “for the people that give you this career, which is you guys,” she said, addressing her viewers. “You have given me this platform, you have given me this life. And truly, thank you would never be enough. I love you!”

In another interview, with a publication called Scary Mommy, Avery said she was shocked to see her growing fanbase. “I thought all people followed me for was nursing content. I never, ever expected to leave nursing, especially because I just love it so much and still do.

“Once I started posting more lifestyle things and my content started taking off outside of the hospital, that's when I was like ‘oh wow, people follow me for me, not just because I'm a nurse.’”, she said. “But it wasn't until February of 2023 — I remember I gained about a million followers in one month — that I was like ‘wow, I think this could be really big.’ My husband and I were at dinner, and I was like ‘I think our lives just changed’.”

What was the drama between Emilie Kiser and Avery Woods?

Around a year ago, there were rumours that Emilie and Avery had fallen out.

A Reddit user summed up the drama perfectly: “Someone anonymously posted on Emilie’s Reddit page that Avery was talking s*** about her. The post revealed a lot of inside things that only someone close to Emilie would know. Then both Emilie and Avery kinda went silent for a day on socials. Since then, they both have posted like nothing happened and have not addressed it.”

On the original Reddit post, the poster claimed that Avery was talking badly about Emilie behind her back. They claimed to know various personal details about Emilie which had allegedly been told to them by Avery, including what her upcoming collaboration deal was and even when she would be trying for a baby.

Details about Trigg’s fatal accident have not yet been made public. The police investigation remains ongoing.