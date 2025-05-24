Following the tragic drowning of their son Trigg, Emilie Kiser and husband Brady have not issued a statement.

Emilie Kiser and husband Brady have not issued a statement following the tragic death of their three-year-old son Trigg, who died in a drowning accident. The influencer who has 3.9M followers on TikTok, recently decided to turn off the comments on her recent videos following the death of her son.

Emilie Kiser and Brady live in Chandler in Arizona, which is located around 20 miles south of Phoenix. Police revealed that their son Trigg died on May 12 following a drowning incident at the family home.

In a statement, Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”

Sonu Wasu also said that "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing," and added "This is still an open investigation.

Sonu Wasu went on to say that “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed."

Before her son Trigg’s tragic death, Emilie Kiser had shared her joy at being a mother on Mothers Day and shared a video compilation of sweet moments with Trigg and her newborn son, Theodore. In an overlaid text on the clip, Emilie wrote: "POV: The joy of being a mother.”

The caption for the Instagram video said: "Forever grateful that I get to be a momma💛 Happy Mother’s Day🌷 #momssupportingmoms #momoftwo #boymom #lifestyle.”

How did Emilie Kiser meet her husband Brady?

In a 2022 TikTok video Emilie Kiser explained how she met her husband Brady and said: “So summer of 2019, I’m at or in Newport, and I guess I get a follow from a very cute boy whom I then try to impress pretty much the rest of that trip by posting beachy photos as I saw he was going to college in Hawaii.

Emilie went on to say that “Fast forward I go back to college in Utah, I start my semester and one night I’m doing math homework on our living room floor and who walks through the front door, Brady.

“Brady ended up knowing my roommates which is why he came over and I later found out he was kissing one of my roommates which is why he followed me and all my roommates on instagram that summer because he wanted to like, make mutual friends with her friends.

She also said: Now that I’m married to him, when you followed me on Instagram, you thought I was cute, right?”

Emilie revealed that the conversation with Brady flowed so well and that “it was so easy to talk to him.”

After he left one of Emilie’s roommates texted him and asked him to come back. Emilie revealed that that night Brady told her that he didn’t want to go back to Hawaii. She ended the video with the words, “When you know, you know.”

It was reported that Brady made his Instagram and TikTok accounts private after he and Emilie’s son Trigg drowned.