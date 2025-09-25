Days after Emilie Kiser made a shock retun to social media four months after her eldest son Trigg died, she and her husband Brady Kiser got matching tattoos.

The new inkings, which are of teddy bears and on each of their arms, are in honour of their youngest son, Theodore, or Teddy, who was born in March.

On Tuesday (September 23) Sydney Smith, the co-owner of Syzygy Precision Tattooing, posted a TikTok video showing the couple's new fine-line teddy bear tattoos. In the caption, it stated that the pair had visited Smith's studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. The couple’s faces could not be seen.

In Smith's video, two tattoos Emilie aleady had can be seen on her arm; a cowboy hat and the name of her late son, Trigg, who was three when he died in a drowning accident in the swimming pool at the family home in May.

Fans have posted messages of support on the video. “Makes me happy to see them together. Love these matching tattoos that they got.” Another person said: “Really happy to see this. They both made mistakes and are punished for life.. They deserve to be forgiven and forgive each other. If for nothing else but their other child.”

Trigg died on May 18 2025, six days after he was pulled out of the family’s backyard pool from their home in Chandler in Arizona. His younger brother Teddy was around two months old at the time. He is now six months old. Trigg would have turned four in July.

Emilie Kiser has posted another TikTok video after the death of her eldest son, Trigg, and has also got a matching tattoo with her husband Brady in honour of their youngest son, Teddy. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

The influencer, who was wearing a necklace with her late son’s name, announced her intention to return to social media, telling her fans she had missed them but admitting she wasn’t 100% sure what her videos would look like from now on. “I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day,” she said.

In the comments on the video many fans sent Emilie well-wishes and messages of support. She had kind comments too from many fellow influencers and reality stars, including Nara Smith and the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Fans also questioned, however, if Emilie is still with her husband Brady. This is because, back in July, it emerged Emilie had been out of the house at the time of the fatal accident and Brady had been at home and looking after the two boys. There was no suggestion that Emilie and Brady are no longer together, but to see them get matching tattoos would strongly indicate that they are still very much married.

The video from Sydney Smith came as Emilie uploaded her second social media video which was a “nighttime vlog”. In it, she showed that she had tended to a crying Teddy, though she did not film her son directly and only showed herself going in to his room. She also recorded herself doing the laundry, opening various packages which included different babygrows for Teddy, and taking a shower and doing her skincare routine, before getting in to bed. You can see the video for yourself by scrolling further up this page.