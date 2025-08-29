Fans have taken to Reddit to give their response to Emilie Kiser’s statement after the mum influencer broke her four month silence following the death of her three-year-old son Trigg.

Emilie Kiser has returned to social media for the first time in more than four months, since her eldest son Trigg died in the swimming pool at her family home.

In her statement, which was posted to Emilie’s Instagram and TikTok pages last night (Thursday August 28), the social media star and mum-of-two said the family misses Trigg "every second of every day" and that "continuing forward often feels unbearable." She went on: “I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It's a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure."

She added that, as Trigg’s mum, she takes full accountability for his death. "I know I should have done more to protect him,” she said. "One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again."

She added she hopes Trigg's story will help prevent other children and families from having to experience what she is going through. The grieving mum also thanked her family for their unconditional love and support, and thanked her followers for the "outpouring of love for our family."

She also reflected on her status as an influencer and said she started her pages in 2021 in an effort to connect with other mums. While she said she has gotten that, she said her son's death has showed her "how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy." "Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online," she added. Emilie concluded her statement to say that she hopes to be able to share more in the future about how she is “navigating grief”. This suggests she may return to social media full-time soon.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg died in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

On Reddit, fans are divided with their opinions on Emilie’s statement. Some people supported her. One said: “I feel for her. I don’t know her nor have I ever watched her content. But, I have lost a son. He was three weeks old tho. I thought that was the worst pain to go through but I can’t imagine losing an older child. I missed out on all the milestones and didn’t get to make any memories with my son. This woman had so many memories with her son…. My heart breaks for her.”

A second said: “I’m so sorry for your loss. I also have never watched any of their content, but I feel almost protective of these parents. I just cannot fathom the lifelong pain they will have to endure because of this. It will shadow their entire lives.”

Many people, however, didn’t think that Emilie had made the right decision. “This really rubs me the wrong way. Especially that she seems to be speaking for Brady too,” one person wrote. A second agreed: “ I cringed. Because it’s clear that this post is a post that will follow with more content and she will come back and post stuff like nothing I don’t understand how she can come back to social media at all period. Lady just go get a regular job and be with your child why’s social media after a tragedy like that I would not come back regardless of the money because how can I create content any content and have to force smile or show products or whatever she has planned ummm nope (sic).” A third added: “ I feel like this is her "soft launch" back into social media and ngl (not going to lie). . . it grosses me.”

Trigg, was involved in an accident on Monday May 12 in the swimming pool at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Trigg was the eldest child of 26-year-old mum influencer Emilie and her husband Brady, who have been married since 2019. His sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie gave birth to the couple’s second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

In May, the grieving mum filed a lawsuit in an effort to keep details of Trigg’s accident private and out of the public domain. Her lawyer said this was necessary as the news of the little boy’s accidental death had sparked a “media frenzy”. She also filed a personal declaration about her grief and trauma at the same time as the lawsuit, dated Tuesday May 27. Last week, that declaration was made public and it was revealed Emilie called her son’s death “the worst moment of her life”.

On the day of the accident, officers reportedly attended the Kiser home after receiving a distress call and found Trigg unconscious. They performed CPR on him immediately. Chandler Fire Department personnel then arrived and took over his care . They first took Trigg to Chandler Regional Hospital and he was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. According to police records, Brady told officers that he and his two young sons were the only ones home at the time of the accident and Emilie was out with friends. It was decided last month that he will not face child abuse charges in connection to the death of his son.

Emilie has more than one million followers on Instagram and three million followers on TikTok. Her bio reads: “Just sharing my life + what makes me happy”. It still remains the same today, (Friday August 29). Brady’s social media pages appear to have been taken down and there is no indication that he will return in a public way.