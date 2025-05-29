Emilie Kiser has filed a lawsuit to stop the police records about her three-year-old son’s drowning becoming public, as her lawyer has said “every day is a battle” for her.

Trigg Chapman Kiser was reportedly involved in an accident in a swimming pool on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

The police are continuing to investigate. No information about the circumstances of the accident have been made public and the Kiser family have not issued a public statement.

Their extended families and loved ones have also remained silent in the two weeks or so since the tragic accident. Those loved ones include Emilie’s best friend, fellow influencer Avery Woods as well as her sisters Alexa, Meghan and Maddie.

Now, Emilie has filed a lawsuit to prevent the details of Trigg’s drowning being released into the public domain.

Influencer Emilie Kiser with her late son Trigg, aged 3. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

In the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday (May 27) under Kiser's maiden name of Henrichsen, her attorneys stated that the public won't let Emilie or her family grieve in private as she endures “every parent's worst nightmare”.

"Emilie is trying her best to be there for her surviving son, two-month-old Theodore. "But every day is a battle,” the lawsuit added.

The lawsuit also stated that Trigg's accidental death had become a "media frenzy."

It also revealed that more than 100 public records requests had been filed with the Chandler Police Department and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner for documents and information on Trigg's death in the past 11 days.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

Those records could include the police report, body camera footage, scene photos, 911 calls and the autopsy report, the lawsuit said. Although in Arizona, police officials often redact some of these things.

Those records have not been made available to Emilie's lawyers, nor does Emilie want to see them herself, the suit said. They could reveal "graphic, distressing and intimate details" of Trigg's death that have nothing to do with government accountability, it said.

The lawsuit also stated that the death was a private family matter, did not involve the public and the government was only "tangentially" involved when first responders arrived at the Kiser family home on Monday May 12.

"To allow disclosure in these circumstances would be to turn Arizona’s Public Records Law into a weapon of emotional harm, rather than a tool of government transparency," the lawsuit said.

It went on to state that the records were released, the Kiser family would suffer "irreparable harm," Emilie’s lawyers said, referencing a redacted declaration from Emilie attached to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argued that many of the requests for public records related to Trigg's death were likely for commercial purposes. Arizona law does not consider requesting records for the purposes of news gathering to be a commercial purpose.

In the istance that the judge won't permanently prohibit the disclosure of the records, Emilie asked that the court review records before they are released to determine what "what, if any, information may be lawfully disclosed."

The defendants in the lawsuit include Chandler, its Police Department, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Arizona Department of Health Services' Bureau of Vital Records.