Fans of Emilie Kiser are posting videos of flowers with the hashtag #flowersforEmilie in support of the influencer on TikTok.

Following the tragic death of influencer Emilie Kiser and husband Brady’s son Trigg in a drowning incident, the influencer’s fans have been posting #flowersforemilie in support of the influencer and her family. One TikTok user called According to Jules wrote: “Idea: We flood the FYP with videos of flowers. Caption is simply #flowersforemilie.

She also wrote: “No long messages, no children in our videos, no tagging her, just a hashtag full of bright blooms that she’ll know represent love and support. You in?”

Another TikToker called Bri also shared a video of flowers on her TikTok account in support of Emilie and wrote: “I heard we’re using #flowersforemilie so when she opens the app she’ll see more posts of flowers than posts of people being nasty posting her child, or making her tragedy about them. Sending you lots of love.”

Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady have not shared a public statement following the death of their son Trigg in a drowning accident. Emilie has also turned off comments on her videos following his sudden death.

Fans were quick to react to Emilie’s decision to turn off comments on her videos and one said: “I am very glad that she did that because it was much needed. Some people on here are absolutely crazy. They have no shame and they’re ruthless.”

Another TikTok user said: “I honestly think it’s a good thing, people are so, so awful on this app, assuming things, commenting horrible nasty things. For her to do that was 100% the right thing for her to do.”

After the death of their son Trigg, Emilie Kiser’s husband Brady made his Instagram and TikTok accounts private. Emilie Kiser and Brady live in Chandler in Arizona, which is located around 20 miles south of Phoenix. Police revealed that their son Trigg died on May 12 following a drowning incident at the family home.

In a statement, Chandler police spokesperson Sonu Wasu said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”

Sonu Wasu also said that "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing," and added "This is still an open investigation.

Sonu Wasu went on to say that “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed."