Influencer Emilie Kiser, who has 3.9M followers on TikTok, has turned off her comments on her videos following the sudden death of her son Trigg.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have been reacting to influencer Emilie Kiser’s decision to turn off comments on her recent TikTok videos following the death of her son Trigg in a drowning accident. On May 12, 2025, emergency responders were called to the family home of Emilie Kiser in Chandler, Arizona.

Following a distress call, Emilie Kiser’s three year old son Trigg was found unconscious by emergency responders upon their arrival and police officers performed CPR on the toddler after he was pulled from the pool in the back garden of the home. Following this, Chandler Fire Department took over his care when they arrived at the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trigg Kiser was first taken to Chandler Regional Hospital but was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The toddler’s death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department who told US Weekly that “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

At the time of writing, there has been no public statement from Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady Kiser and it has now been spotted that Emilie, 26, has has turned off comments on her recent TikTok videos since it has been announced that her eldest son has tragically passed away. Emilie and Brady are also parents to newborn Teddy who was born in March.

Emilie announced his birth and took to Instagram to write that “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite.”

Fans of Emilie Kiser have been reacting to her turning off comments on her TikTok videos and one said: “I am very glad that she did that because it was much needed. Some of the people on here are absolutely crazy. They have no shame and they’re ruthless.”

Another TikTok user said: “I honestly think it’s a good thing , people are so, so awful on this app, assuming things, commenting horrible nasty things. For her to do that was 100% the right thing for her to do.”