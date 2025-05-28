Influencer Emilie Kiser has three sisters - and one of her eldest sisters, Meghan, is an social media star just like her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her family are in mourning following the death of her eldest son, three-year-old Trigg Chapman Kiser.

Trigg was reportedly involved in an accident in a swimming pool on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

Since then, Emilie and her husband Brady have remained quiet online and have not issued a public statement. In recent days, Emilie has turned the comments off on both her Instagram and TikTok posts and her husband Brady has made his accounts private.

Their extended families and loved ones have also remained silent in the two weeks or so since the tragic accident. Those loved ones include Emilie’s best friend, fellow influencer Avery Woods.

Influencer Emilie Kiser (front second from left), with mum Pamela Espinosa (behind) and sisters; 31-year-old Alexa Nurse (front second from right), 29-year-old Meghan Henrichsen (front far left) and 19-year-old Maddie Espinosa (front right). Photo by TikTok/@emiliekiser. | TikTok/@emiliekiser

Emilie’s mum Pamela, and three sisters; 31-year-old Alexa, 29-year-old Meghan and 19-year-old Maddie, have also not posted since Trigg’s drowning accident. The four sisters have often featured in Emilie’s social media posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the sisters appeared together on Emilie’s TikTok page last June alongisde their mum, where they played a game of ‘who’s more likely’.

But who exactly are the Alexa, Meghan and Maddie? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about them.

Who is Emilie Kiser’s sister Alexa?

Alexa is Emilie’s eldest sister. She’s 31-years-old and has been married to her husband since December 2018. Their little girl, Hunter, was born in October 2024.

The couple have lived in Nashville together for around four years. In the days following Hunter’s birth, Emilie uploaded a TikTok video in which she spoke of her excitement at going to visit her sister in Nashville and also meeting her niece for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Emilie Kiser’s sister Meghan?

29-year-old Meghan is the sister who is closest is age to Emilie. She is a registered nurse. According to her Instagram page, she has been in a relationship with a man called Hank since November 2022.

Meghan is also an influencer, like Emilie. She has more than 7,000 followers on Instagram and more than 93,000 followers on TikTok. Similar to her younger sister, she also posts videos of her daily life - including ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos and food-based content.

At the end of March, she uploaded a skit showing herself supposedly taking her time putting her make-up on when Emilie called to tell her she was in labour with Teddy. Fans reacted with joy at realising the pair were sisters. The pair do look most alike out of all of the sisters, and one fan even commented “I thought you were Emilie.”

Who is Emilie Kiser’s sister Maddie?

Maddie, aged 19, is Emile’s youngest sister, and it appears she is actually Emilie’s half sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because Emilie, Alexa and Meghan all have the surname or maiden name of Henrichsen, but Maddie has the surname Espinosa. There is also an seven year age gap between Emilie and her youngest sister, whereas there’s only two or three years between each of the older sisters.

In her videos, Emilie has also mentioned having both a step-mum and a step-dad, so it follows that her parents have split up. Her mum’s name is also Pamela Espinosa, suggesting her mum remarried.

Maddie is a former West Chester University gymnast, as well as 2023 National Qualifier and 2024 State AA & floor champion, according to her Instagram page. She has been with her boyfriend for more than a year.

Details about Trigg’s fatal accident have not yet been made public. The police investigation remains ongoing.