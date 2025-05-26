Emilie Kiser was born in Phoenix in Arizona but moved to Utah at the age of 18.

At the time of writing Emilie Kiser and husband Brady have not released a statement regarding the tragic death of their son, Trigg. On May 12, 2025 emergency responders responded to a distress call from their family home in Chandler, Arizona.

When emergency responders arrived at their home, they found their son Trigg, 3, unresponsive and he had to be pulled from the pool in the back garden. Police officers performed CPR on the toddler before The Chandler Fire Department took over his car when they arrived at the house.

Trigg, 3, was first taken to Chandler Regional Hospital but was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Trigg’s death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department who told US Weekly that “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

Wny did Emilie Kiser and husband Brady move to Chandler in Arizona? Photo: emiliekiser/Instagram | emiliekiser/Instagram

“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Why did Emily Kiser and her husband move to Chandler in Arizona?

In March 2024, Emilie Kiser posted a ‘Get to Know Me Q&A Part One’ on her YouTube channel where she shared with her followers why she and husband Brady decided to move to Chandler in Arizona. “We initially moved to Arizona for a job opportunity for Brady,” Emilie explained on the YouTube video. She also said: “Brady was in sales, so he was going to do solar sales here in Arizona, he had a really good opportunity with a friend of his, and that was obviously our plan when we moved here.”

Emilie also said: “At the time, my husband also ran a car detailing business, he ran that for five years, I feel a lot of people don’t know that about Brady. He was amazing at it.” Emilie continued by adding that “He moved it to Arizona and that was kind of his plan.”