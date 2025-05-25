Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady have not released a public statement following the tragic death of their son Trigg.

Influencer Emilie Kiser has not returned to social media following the tragic death of her son Trigg in a drowning accident and she and husband Brady have not released a public statement. Following Trigg’s death, Emilie Kiser has decided to turn off comments on her recent TikTok videos and husband Brady has made his social media profiles private.

Emergency responders were called to the family home of Emilie Kiser in Chandler, Arizona, following a distress call. When they arrived, they found Emilie and Brady’s three-year-old son Trigg unconscious. Police officers performed CPR on the toddler after he was pulled from the pool in the back garden of the home.

The toddler’s death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department who told US Weekly that “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Emilie Kiser became a mother to her second son, Teddy in March of this year and took to Instagram to announce his birth. She said: “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst.

“I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband. Could not have done it without my rock @bradykiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite.”

How old is Emile Kiser and when did she become a mum?

Emilie Kiser is 26 and became a mum to son Trigg when she was 21.

What did Emilie Kiser do becoming an influencer?

In a TikTok video in 2023, Emilie Kiser explained what some of her jobs were before becoming an influencer. She explained that she first worked for her dad and then said: “After that, my first real job was at a cupcake shop called Gigi’s Cupcakes.”

Emile Kiser also revealed that she moved to Utah for college and dropped out after one semester. Emilie then said: “I then worked at a car dealership and after only working there for a couple of months, I got poached by another car dealership.”

After working at the car dealership, Emilie went back to college but then dropped out again. At this time, she and Brady had just got married and Emilie explained that “We were dirt poor so I needed to get a job that was going to be enough to pay for our bills because he had just started his car detailing business that he still owns now.”

Emilie also revealed that in between the jobs, she also had been nannying for a couple of different families and said: “Nannying pays so well so if you are in college, I would highly recommend it.”

Emilie then said: “I randomly decided that I wanted to go to dental assisting school which I did do and ended up getting certified. She also said: “I had every intention of working in dental assisting, but in the last two weeks of my course, I found out I was pregnant.”

Emilie ended the TikTok video by saying that “I had my son and luckily I was able to become a stay at home mom. I now do social media and it’s literally my dream job.”