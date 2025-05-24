Emilie Kiser has previously spoken about her experience with the Mormon Church.

At the time of writing, Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady have not released a statement following the tragic death of their son Trigg who died in a drowning accident. Fans have recently been reacting to Emilie switching off comments on her recent TikTok videos.

Influencer Emilie Kiser, who has 3.9M followers on TikTok, and her husband Brady’s three-year-old son Trigg was found unconscious after emergency responders were called to the family home in Chandler, Arizona, on May 12, 2025.

Emile and Brady’s son Trigg was found unconscious after emergency responders responded to a distress call. After the three-year-old was pulled from the pool in the back garden of Emilie and Brady’s home, police officers performed CPR on the toddler. The Chandler Fire Department took over his care when they arrived at the house.

Trigg Kiser was first taken to Chandler Regional Hospital but was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Trigg’s death was confirmed by Chandler Police Department who told US Weekly that “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.

“This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Is Emilie Kiser part of the Mormon Church?

Emilie Kiser has previously spoken to the Maternal Journal about the Mormon Church. She said: “I didn’t have a great relationship with my stepsister’s family, life was a little weird and I don’t really talk about it and I don’t think I will really get into it, but it was a weird dynamic growing up.”

Emilie went on to say that “The Mormon Church is very family orientated or so it seems. And so going into that call opening and seeing like that family oriented and everyone so supportive, I was like, I want this community. I wanna be a part of something more.”

In 2022, Emilie addressed questions such as “Are you a Mormon?” In response to this question, she said: “No,” she also addressed the question, “Why did you leave the church,” and she said: “Because it didn’t feel right.”

She also answered the question, “Is it hard living in Utah and not being Mormon?” and she said: “Not really.”

Emilie Kiser was born in Phoenix, Arizona, moved to Utah when she was 18 and then relocated with her family to Chandler, Arizona , in 2024.