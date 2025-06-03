Influencer Avery Woods has returned to social media for the first time in almost a month, following the death of her best friend Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son Trigg.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avery, a former nurse turned social media star and podcast host with more than three million followers, has left fans “crying” with her first video after Trigg had a fatal drowning accident at home on Monday May 12.

Three weeks to do the day, on Monday June 2, the mum-of-two quietly returned to social media. On her TikTok, she posted a ‘Get Ready With Me’ make-up video. On her Instagram, she posted a photo of a skyline in night with the caption “hi, missed you and hope you’re doing well”, along with a heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Avery’s TikTok video, which was captioned “Been a while since I put makeup on so thought I’d get ready for our anniversary. Missed you”, the 30-year-old star could be seen quietly applying various make-up products. She did not speak in the video, which lasted for around 90 seconds and was set to some soft music.

Fans were quick to notice, however, that she had several necklaces around her neck - and one of them had the name ‘Trigg’ embossed on it. One other appeared to have an angel wing charm on it, while another seemed to have a red stone charm - something which many believed to be a ruby. This is because ruby is the July birthstone and Trigg would have turned four next month.

Influencer Avery Woods has posted a new video for the first time since the death of her best friend Emilie Kiser's three-year-old-son Trigg. Photo by TikTok/@averyywoods. | TikTok/@averyywoods

Many people left supportive comments on the video. One said: “The red for his July Birthday. The Angel pendent and his name. We see your love.” Another person said: “Watching this made me cry, watched it over and over again. You and Emilie are in my thoughts every day. Good to see you back. Take your time. Send Emilie our love and prayers.”

Followers also praised Avery for the nature of her video. One said: “I love your quiet tribute to a very missed young man.” One more said: “Such a respectful way to come back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some raised concerns about Avery’s physical appearance, however. “ Missed you girl. Your face looks stunning, glowy, and refreshed but the pain in your eyes breaks my heart. Hugs,” one person wrote. Another said: “I could tell from your face you lost so much weight. I can’t imagine Emilie.”

Prior to this, Avery’s last post came the day of Trigg’s accident in which she posted her excitement about her daughter Stevie-Lee’s upcoming fourth birthday, which was the day afterwards.

Trigg was reportedly involved in an accident on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Influencer Emilie Kiser with her husband Brady, their newborn son Teddy and their late son, three-year-old Trigg. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

The little boy’s death death was confirmed at the time by Chandler Police Department. The department told US Weekly: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

Emilie and her husband Brady have not released an official statement about the death of their son, and both have remained silent on social media. Their loved ones have also not posted.

Details about Trigg’s fatal accident have not been made public, but Emilie has filed a lawsuit in the hope of keeping them private. The police investigation remains ongoing.