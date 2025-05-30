Fans of social media influencer Emilie Kiser have slammed a fake profile which is claiming to be her and posting ‘unhinged’ tributes to her late son, Trigg, who died in a drowning accident.

Three-year-old Trigg Chapman Kiser was reportedly involved in an accident in a swimming pool on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Earlier this week, mum-of-two Emilie filed a lawsuit which she hopes will stop details of her eldest son’s fatal drowning accident becoming public.

The records could include the police report, body camera footage, scene photos, 911 calls and the autopsy report, according to the lawsuit Emilie filed on Tuesday (May 27).

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

Since the accident, Emilie and her husband Brady have not posted on their social media accounts. In recent days, Emilie has turned the comments off on both her Instagram and TikTok posts and her husband Brady has made his accounts private.

Influencer Emilie Kiser with her late three-year-old son Trigg. Photo by Facbeook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facbeook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

Their extended families and loved ones have also remained silent. Those loved ones include Emilie’s best friend, fellow influencer Avery Woods as well as her sisters Alexa, Meghan and Maddie.

But, several fake profiles have been created on social media by people who are pretending to be the grieving mum. Several appear to have been created prior to Trigg’s fatal accident, but they are still continuing to post in the wake of it.

Most profiles are simply re-posting Emilie’s previous content from her official pages and do not actually mention Trigg’s accident but one Facebook profile, which had more than 1,000 followers, had been posting numerous videos and text updates which are supposedly tributes to Trigg from the mum.

One update showed a video of Trigg that Emilie created when he was first born in July 2021 and had the caption: “Missing you my boy”. Another included a video Emilie previously shared of herself, Brady and Trigg enjoying a holiday last summer with the the words: “I still watch these moments and hear your laughter echo in my heart. Thank you for the love you gave us in your short time here #Missing YouBaby.”

Influencer Emilie Kiser with her husband Brady, their newborn son Teddy and their late son, three-year-old Trigg. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

One post, from Wednesday May 21, just days after Trigg’s death, simply said “this year broke me in ways I never thought posssible”. The last update came yesterday and claimed: “I want to take a moment to address something I’ve seen in the comments. I video I posted is an old one, recorded before my beloved son Trigg passed away.”

It went on: “Since his passing, I haven’t recorded any new videos. Everything I share now is from the memories we made together - because keeping his memory alive brings me comfort and helps me feel close to him. Thank you to everyone who continues to show love and understanding during this time. Your support means more than you know.”

Some of the people who commented on all of these posts offered messages of support, believing they had genuinely come from Emilie. But others called out the page as fake. Over on Reddit, a fan posted screenshots of the page and called it “insane”.

“This is insane. Someone made a fake profile and is pretending to be Emilie. They keep posting things about Trigg. People really think it’s her. People are commenting about how she’s making videos about her sons death for attention,” they said.

One person replied: “People are so unhinged and it’s concerning how many people believe everything they see on the internet.” Another person claimed they had commented on the page to let people know it was fake - but their message was quickly deleted and they were blocked.

However, another fan commented and said they had reported the page to Facebook and had received confirmation that it would be removed. The page has now been taken down, but NationalWorld saw the page in the last few hours that it was live.

A police investigation in to Trigg’s death is on-going, and no details about the circumstances of the accident have been made public at the time of writing, on the morning of Thursday May 30.