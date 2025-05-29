Fans have reacted on Reddit as Emilie Kiser has filed a lawsuit to stop the police records about her three-year-old son’s drowning being released in to the public domain.

Fans have reacted after it was revealed that grieving mum influencer Emilie Kiser has filed a lawsuit which she hopes will stop details of her three-year-old son’s fatal drowning accident becoming public.

The records could include the police report, body camera footage, scene photos, 911 calls and the autopsy report, according to the lawsuit Emilie filed on Tuesday (May 27).

Trigg Chapman Kiser was reportedly involved in an accident in a swimming pool on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

The police are continuing to investigate. No information about the circumstances of Trigg’s accident have been made public and the Kiser family have not issued a public statement.

Influencer Emilie Kiser with her husband Brady, their newborn son Teddy and their late son, three-year-old Trigg. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

Fans have reacted to Emilie’s lawsuit in a new Reddit thread - and they are mostly in support of the action. One person said: “Another devastating layer to what they are already going through. If I were her, I would never come back to social media.” Another fan said: “I hate that she had to do this while mourning. I hope this is granted.”

The lawsuit was filed under Emilie's maiden name of Henrichsen, and in it her attorneys stated that the public won't let her or her family grieve in private as she endures “every parent's worst nightmare”.

Since the accident, Emile and Brady’s extended families and loved ones have also remained silent. Those loved ones include Emilie’s best friend, fellow influencer Avery Woods as well as her sisters Alexa, Meghan and Maddie.

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

"Emilie is trying her best to be there for her surviving son, two-month-old Theodore. "But every day is a battle,” the lawsuit added. The lawsuit also stated that Trigg's accidental death had become a "media frenzy."

It also revealed that more than 100 public records requests had been filed with the Chandler Police Department and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner for documents and information on Trigg's death in the past 11 days.

Those records have not been made available to Emilie's lawyers, nor does Emilie want to see them herself, the suit said. It also stated that the death was a private family matter and did not involve the public. It was also written in the suit that if the records were released, the Kiser family would suffer "irreparable harm”.

What did Emilie Kiser do before becoming an influencer, how old is she, when did she become a mother? Social media star Emilie Kiser with her two sons; Trigg, aged three, and newborn Teddy. Trigg is said to have been involved in a drowning accident in a swimming pool at the family home. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

On the Reddit thread, one fan reasoned: “If she as his mother doesn’t even wish to ever view these things, the public absolutely should never.” Another person agreed and said: “Not to mention that if the public gets a hold of it she would probably see it against her will which she should absolutely never have to deal with.”

Some people, however, weren’t so sure that the lawsuit should be granted: One person wrote: “Everyone’s so appalled, but when you share something as intimate as birth, people also feel entitled to moments as tragic and devastating as death. We’re all horrified, but everyone consumed intimate moments of Emilie’s life daily for 3+ years.”

Another person said that they thought the family should issue a statement: “ I really wish her or her family or management would put out something just saying to please respect our privacy,” they wrote. “I’m not saying they should have to do that, I’m just saying. Say something, maybe then people would back off . . . Yes, I’m aware, everyone should have common sense and respect and back off anyway, however, welcome to the internet.”

One person counteracted, however, that they thought Emilie’s decision to file the lawsuit made it “more clear than ever” that she won’t be returning to social media “anytime soon”.

In the instance that the judge won't permanently prohibit the disclosure of the records, Emilie asked that the court review records before they are released to determine what "what, if any, information may be lawfully disclosed."

The defendants in the lawsuit include Chandler, its Police Department, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Arizona Department of Health Services' Bureau of Vital Records.

The lawsuit also stated that Emilie is entitled to a “speedy return hearing” on her application, but it is not known when a decision will be made.