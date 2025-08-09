A popular influencer has won her legal battle to keep some of the most horrific details about her young son's death hidden from the public.

Emilie Kiser fought to get two pages of a police report detailing how her son Trigg, three, drowned in her family's pool redacted - and a judge agreed with her on Friday. Little Trigg, who featured heavily in the mom-of-two's content, died nearly a week after he was found unconscious in their backyard pool on May 12 this year.

The Maricopa County Superior Court, siding with Kiser, has ruled the “transcript on the disputed sections are not necessary for public accountability”. This is because the contents would only 'satisfy morbid curiosity' and 'would risk exploitation by bad actors,' the ruling, seen by Daily Mail, said.

The influencer convinced the judge that allowing the harrowing play-by-play of how her son Trigg got into the family's pool and eventually drowned would entice social media sleuths to create AI recreations that would go viral online. Similar to how other eerie video recreations of recent deaths, including the Idaho college quadruple murders, have circulated on TikTok, Kiser said she was worried people would try and sensationalize her family's tragedy too.

The unredacted police report included a moment-by-moment written depiction of officer bodycam footage that captured Trigg's death - which the court said was so thorough that it 'functions as a surrogate for the video itself.' Its contents are of a 'vivid and granular nature,' making it so 'emotionally disturbing' that shielding it from the public is wholly justified, the ruling stated.

Other details from a police report have been released however. Trigg Kiser, the 3-year-old son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser, tripped while playing with an inflatable chair and was in the water for nearly seven minutes before his father found him, according to the police report.

He was outside by himself for more than nine minutes, the Chandler Police Department report said. Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady Kiser, was home with Trigg and their newborn son, Theodore, at the time of the drowning. Emilie Kiser was out with friends, and Brady Kiser knew his son was outside, the report said.